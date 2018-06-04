What Is IRCTC I-Ticket? How To Cancel It? Rules, Charges Explained Here

Cancellation of i-tickets before departure of trains:
1. No cash refund is done in case of cancellation of IRCTC i-ticket done at the counter. Service Charge is also not refundable. The refund amount is credited to the respective credit card account electronically, the following day of cancellation, said IRCTC.
2. Refund of fare is made after deduction of cancellation charge of the fare as follows: If a RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation)/waitlisted is cancelled then Rs 60 (Per Passenger) is deducted. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges is deducted at Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class, as mentioned on the website of IRCTC.
3. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in IRCTC clause.
Cancellation of i-tickets after departure of trains:
1. I-tickets can also be cancelled at the boarding station, within 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. This cancellation can also be done in the same manner from the counter.
2. Cancellation charges will be 50 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned.