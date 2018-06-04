NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

What Is IRCTC I-Ticket? How To Cancel It? Rules, Charges Explained Here

No cash refund is done in case of cancellation of IRCTC i-ticket done at the counter.

Services | | Updated: June 04, 2018 20:09 IST
14 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
What Is IRCTC I-Ticket? How To Cancel It? Rules, Charges Explained Here

Cancellation of i-tickets can be done offline at any computerised reservation counter.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) i-ticket is a normal internet ticket for which the user pays online for a paper ticket. User can specify journey details, passenger information and pay online. The ticket is then sent through courier to the delivery address specified. This is same as the ticket that is bought from a railway booking counter, as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC- irctc.co.in. Cancellation of i-tickets can be done offline at any computerised reservation counter across the country and a cancellation ticket can be obtained. (Also read: How To Change Passenger's Name In Booked IRCTC E-Ticket)

Cancellation of i-tickets before departure of trains:

1. No cash refund is done in case of cancellation of IRCTC i-ticket done at the counter. Service Charge is also not refundable. The refund amount is credited to the respective credit card account electronically, the following day of cancellation, said IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC Facilities: How To Change Boarding Station, Passengers Name In Train Ticket)

2. Refund of fare is made after deduction of cancellation charge of the fare as follows: If a RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation)/waitlisted is cancelled then Rs 60 (Per Passenger) is deducted. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges is deducted at Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class, as mentioned on the website of IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC E-Ticket Cancellation After Chart Preparation: TDR Filing Rules, Refund Policies, Others)

3. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in IRCTC clause. (Also read: How To Change Passenger's Name In Booked IRCTC E-Ticket)

Cancellation of i-tickets after departure of trains:

Comments
1. I-tickets can also be cancelled at the boarding station, within 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. This cancellation can also be done in the same manner from the counter. 

2. Cancellation charges will be 50 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCi-ticket

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Apple WWDC 2018DiabetesLive cricket ScoreFIFAPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkartBengaliTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top