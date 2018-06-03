IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Puri, Gaya, Varanasi For Rs 9,450

IRCTC's package details:
|Package Details
|Package Name
|BHARAT DARSHAN (WZBD234R)
|Traveling Mode
|Train
|Station/Departure Time
|Rajkot : 10:00 hrs
|Class
|SL class
|Frequency
|03.08.2018
|Meal Plan
|Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
|Hotel Name
|NA
Things to know about IRCTC's package:
1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmatim, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam.
2. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.
3. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.
4. The package also offers hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.
5. However, entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost.
CommentsRecently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 6-day tour package to Gangtok and Namchi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 14,560 under a special 'Green Sikkim-Chardham' tour package.
It is also offering a 6-day tour package to Kalimpong and Darjeeling at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 15,635 under a special 'Enchanting North Bengal' tour package and a 10-day tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno devi under the special 'Bharat Darshan' tour package.