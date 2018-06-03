IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Puri, Gaya, Varanasi For Rs 9,450 IRCTC's tour package will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways and boarding points include Anand, Vadodara, and Ratlam.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT IRCTC's 10-day travel package include Puri, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Gaya and Varanasi.



IRCTC's package details:



Package Details Package Name BHARAT DARSHAN (WZBD234R) Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Rajkot : 10:00 hrs Class SL class Frequency 03.08.2018 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name NA































Things to know about IRCTC's package:



1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmatim, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam.



2. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.



3. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.



4. The package also offers hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.



5. However, entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost.



Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 6-day



It is also offering a 6-day tour package to





IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering nine nights and ten days travel package to Puri, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad. The package which is under the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train, is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. The date of the tour package is August 3, 2018. The tour package is priced at Rs. 9,450 which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmatim, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam.2. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.3. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.4. The package also offers hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.5. However, entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost. Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 6-day tour package to Gangtok and Namchi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 14,560 under a special 'Green Sikkim-Chardham' tour package.It is also offering a 6-day tour package to Kalimpong and Darjeeling at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 15,635 under a special 'Enchanting North Bengal' tour package and a 10-day tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno devi under the special 'Bharat Darshan' tour package. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter