IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi For Rs 9,450

Entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation) Tourism offers 10-day tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno devi under a special 'Bharat Darshan' tour package. This special package is priced at Rs 9,450. 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train' package is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country, said IRCTC Tourism on its official website- irctctourism.com. In order to avail this tour package, booking can be done online on IRCTC Tourism website or via tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices. This tour will start on June 11, 2018.