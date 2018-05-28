NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi For Rs 9,450

'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train' package is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, said IRCTC Tourism.

Services | | Updated: May 28, 2018 18:39 IST
Entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation) Tourism offers 10-day tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno devi under a special 'Bharat Darshan' tour package. This special package is priced at Rs 9,450. 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train' package is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country, said IRCTC Tourism on its official website- irctctourism.com. In order to avail this tour package, booking can be done online on IRCTC Tourism website or via tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices. This tour will start on June 11, 2018.
10 things to know about IRCTC Tourism's tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno Devi:
  1. The boarding and deboarding points of this tour package includes Latur, Usmanabad, Barsi Town, Kurudwadi, Pune, Chinchvad, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Rd, Surat and Vadodara. (Also read: IRCTC Facilities: How To Change Boarding Station, Passengers Name In Train Ticket)
  2. Travelling mode of this package is sleeper train.
  3. The tour starts from Latur at 12:15 am on June 11, 2018.
  4. The package is priced at Rs 9,450 (including GST). (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 12-Day Tour To Ujjain, Somnath, Shirdi, Dwarka For Rs. 11,340)
  5. This package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  6. This special tour package includes hall accommodation, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses, tour escorts, security arrangements and an IRCTC official on train.
  7. Tour programme is subject to change, any alteration/cancellation can be done under unexpected circumstances, said IRCTC Tourism. (Also read: IRCTC Train Ticket Cancellation Rules: How To File TDR, Check Refund Status)
  8. Passengers will get full briefing about the tour from IRCTC before/after the booking to avoid any confusion, IRCTC Tourism mentioned on the website.
  9. Entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost. 
  10. All passengers must strictly follow the reporting time as instructed by tour escorts, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website.


