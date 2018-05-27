IRCTC Tourism Offers 12-Day Tour To Ujjain, Somnath, Shirdi, Dwarka At Rs 11,340

IRCTC's Package Details:
|Package Name
|Seven Jyotirling Yatra(NZBD221)
|Travelling Mode
|Train
|Station/Departure Time
|Chandigarh - 07:00 hrs
|Class
|SL
|Frequency
|17.06.18
|Meal Plan
|Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
|Hotel Name
|NA
Key things to know about IRCTC's seven Jyotirling yatra package:
1. The boarding points of IRCTC's package include Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.
2. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.
3. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.
4. The package also offers accommodation in non-AC dormitories/hall and conveyance by non-AC road transfers.
5. However, items of personal nature, such as laundry, medicines, entrance fee for temples/monuments are not a part of the package.
CommentsRecently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 5 nights/ 6 days air tour package to Ladakh from Rs. 33,800. It is also offering an eight nights and nine days travel package to Mysore, Ooty, Guruvayur, Cochin, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Tirupati starting Rs. 12,705.
Apart from domestic packages, IRCTC Tourism also offers international packages to countries such as Russia, Sri Lanka and Nepal.