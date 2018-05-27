IRCTC Tourism Offers 12-Day Tour To Ujjain, Somnath, Shirdi, Dwarka At Rs 11,340 IRCTC's tour package is priced at Rs. 11,340 which is inclusive of GST.

IRCTC's package also includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.



IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering eleven nights and twelve days travel package to Omkareshwer, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Somnath, Trayambakeshwar, Shirdi, Bhimashankar and Grishneshwar. The package which is under the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train, is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. The date of the tour package is June 17, 2018. The tour package is priced at Rs. 11,340 which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).1. The boarding points of IRCTC's package include Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.2. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.3. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.4. The package also offers accommodation in non-AC dormitories/hall and conveyance by non-AC road transfers.5. However, items of personal nature, such as laundry, medicines, entrance fee for temples/monuments are not a part of the package. Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 5 nights/ 6 days air tour package to Ladakh from Rs. 33,800. It is also offering an eight nights and nine days travel package to Mysore, Ooty , Guruvayur, Cochin, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Tirupati starting Rs. 12,705.Apart from domestic packages, IRCTC Tourism also offers international packages to countries such as Russia Sri Lanka and Nepal