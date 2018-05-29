IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kalimpong, Darjeeling From Rs 15,635

10 things to know about IRCTC's Enchanting North Bengal tour package:
1. Under this package, 13149 Kanchankanya Express will start from Sealdah station at 8:30 pm. During the return journey, 13150 Kanchankanya Express will start from New Jalpaiguri at 8:10 pm.
2. This tour package includes vegetarian breakfast and dinner. (Also read: New IRCTC Facility: Know Chances Of Waitlisted Railway Train Ticket Getting Confirmed)
3. Under comfort class, triple sharing occupancy is priced at Rs 15,635. Twin sharing is priced at Rs 16,350. The package for children with bed (5-11 years) is priced at Rs 14,230. All prices mentioned here are 'Per Person', said IRCTC Tourism on its official website.
|Occupancy
|Prices per person
|Twin sharing
|Rs 16,350
|Triple sharing
|Rs 15,635
|Child with bed (5-11 years)
|Rs 14,230
4. The tour is subject to booking of minimum two persons.
5. The package price available is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, mentioned IRCTC Tourism. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi For Rs. 9,450)
6. Train number and timing is subjected to change.
7. This package includes to and fro train tickets in 3A class, train food, accommodation for 2 nights at Darjeeling, 2 breakfasts and dinners, non-AC vehicle for transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance and tour manager.
8. This package doesn't include lunch, guide charges, entrance fees, any personal expenses, additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle, any cost arising due to natural calamities and any increase in taxes, among others.
Comments9. Guests should carry an identity card and 2 passport size photo copies during this tour, said IRCTC Tourism.
10. IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/ strikes/ cancellations/ delay of train/insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour period, said IRCTC Tourism.