IRCTC Offers 6-Day Tour To Gangtok, Namchi. Fares Start From Rs 14,560

10 things to know about IRCTC's 'Green Sikkim-Chardham' tour package:
1. Under this offer, the train 13149 Kanchankanya Express will start at 8:30 pm from Sealdah. During return journey, the train (13150) will start at 8:10 pm from New Jalpaiguri. (Also read: IRCTC Online Booking Facilities: Wait List Prediction Tool, Concession On Fares, TDR Filing)
2. This package includes breakfast and dinner.
3. The hotel that will provide stay during this tour is Hotel Ridge or any similar hotel.
4. Under comfort class, triple sharing package is priced at Rs 14,560 (inclusive of GST). Twin sharing package is priced at Rs 14,845 (inclusive of GST). The pacakge for children with bed is priced at Rs 13,990. (Also read: IRCTC New Website: 10 New Features For Railway Ticket Reservation)
5. The tour is subject to booking of minimum two persons, said IRCTC Tourism.
6. The above package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, mentioned IRCTC Tourism on its website.
7. Train number and timing is subject to change.
8. This package includes to and fro train tickets, train food, accommodation for 2 nights at Gangtok, meal plan, non-AC vehicle for transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance and tour manager.
Comments9. This package excludes lunch, guide charges, entrance fees, personal expenses, taxi fare from Namchi taxi stand to Chardham temple, additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle.
10. IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/ strikes/ cancellations/ delay of train/insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour period, mentioned IRCTC Tourism.