IRCTC Tourism Offers 11-Day Tour To Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai For Rs 10,395

IRCTC's Package Details:
|Package Name
|Dakshin Darshan Yatra WZBD232
|Travelling Mode
|Train
|Station/Departure Time
|Rewa - 14:00 hrs
|Class
|SL class
|Frequency
|06.07.2018
|Meal Plan
|Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
|Hotel Name
|NA
Key things to know about IRCTC's Dakshin Darshan Yatra package:
1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Nagpur.
2. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.
3. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.
4. The package also offers hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.
5. However, entrance fees/darshan tickets and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost.
Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 12-day tour to Ujjain, Somnath, Shirdi, Dwarka For Rs 11,340. It is also offering a 6-day tour package to Kalimpong and Darjeeling at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 15,635 under a special 'Enchanting North Bengal' tour package and a 10-day tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno devi under the special 'Bharat Darshan' tour package.