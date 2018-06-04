IRCTC Tourism Offers 13-Day Tour To Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Puri For Rs. 12,285 The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.



IRCTC's package details:

Package Details Package Name Dakshin Bharat Aastha Yatra (EZBD16) Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Raxaul- 08:00 hrs Class SL Frequency 25 Sep to 07 Oct. 2018 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name NA



Things to know about IRCTC's package:



1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patna and Asansol.



2. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.



3. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.



4. The package also offers hall accommodation at places of night stay and road transfer by non- Ac buses. However, items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines and entrance fee for monuments/ temples are not a part of the package.



5. It is also mandatory for all passengers to submit medical fitness certificate from certified doctor to travel.



IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering 12 nights and 13 days travel package to Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Puri. The package which is under the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train, is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. The date of the tour package is September 25, 2018. The tour package is priced at Rs. 12,285 which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Recently, IRCTC rolled out the facility of delivering food to passengers on their train seats. Passengers can also place orders for alphonso mangoes. For the food delivery, IRCTC has roped in Trapigo which provides last mile logistics services for food products and other amenities such as medicines, travel kits, handicrafts etc. Last week, IRCTC also revised its e-ticketing website adding a new User Interface (UI). Users have been invited initially to switch to the beta version of the website and get the first-hand experience of its new look and usage for a period of 15 days.