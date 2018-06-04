IRCTC Tourism Offers 13-Day Tour To Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Puri For Rs. 12,285

IRCTC's package details:
Package Details
Package Name
Dakshin Bharat Aastha Yatra (EZBD16)
Traveling Mode
Train
Station/Departure Time
Raxaul- 08:00 hrs
Class
SL
Frequency
25 Sep to 07 Oct. 2018
Meal Plan
Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Hotel Name
NA
Things to know about IRCTC's package:
1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patna and Asansol.
2. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.
3. The travel will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways.
4. The package also offers hall accommodation at places of night stay and road transfer by non- Ac buses. However, items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines and entrance fee for monuments/ temples are not a part of the package.
5. It is also mandatory for all passengers to submit medical fitness certificate from certified doctor to travel.
