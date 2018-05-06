IRCTC Offers 7 Nights/8 Days 'Bharat Darshan' Tour Package From Rs 7,560. Other Details Here

Travelling mode of this tour package is train and class is sleeper.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering 7 nights/8 days 'Bharat Darshan' special tour package at a starting price of Rs 7,560 (including GST) for one person. According to IRCTC Tourism official website- irctctourism.com, this is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. Booking of 'Bharat Darshan' special tour package is available online on IRCTC Tourism website. Booking can also be done through tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices, mentioned IRCTC Tourism. This tour will start on May 9, 2018 and end on May 16, 2018.