NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Offers 7 Nights/8 Days 'Bharat Darshan' Tour Package From Rs 7,560. Other Details Here

This tour will start on May 9, 2018 and end on May 16, 2018.

Services | | Updated: May 06, 2018 16:37 IST
38 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Offers 7 Nights/8 Days 'Bharat Darshan' Tour Package From Rs 7,560. Other Details Here

Travelling mode of this tour package is train and class is sleeper.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering 7 nights/8 days 'Bharat Darshan' special tour package at a starting price of Rs 7,560 (including GST) for one person. According to IRCTC Tourism official website- irctctourism.com, this is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. Booking of 'Bharat Darshan' special tour package is available online on IRCTC Tourism website. Booking can also be done through tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices, mentioned IRCTC Tourism. This tour will start on May 9, 2018 and end on May 16, 2018.
  1. The package is named as 'Bharat Darshan(WZBD227)'.
  2. The destinations covered under this offer are Mathura, Agra, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi. (Also read: IRCTC E-Ticket Cancellation After Chart Preparation: TDR Filing Rules, Refund Policies, Others)
  3. The boarding points of this package include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra and Ratlam.
  4. The de-boarding points of the package include Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Anand, Sabarmati, Viramgam, Surendra Nagar and Rajkot. (Also read: IRCTC Offers Flight Tour Package To Shirdi, Fares Starts From Rs. 11,900)
  5. Travelling mode of this tour package is train and class is sleeper.
  6. The package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Also read: IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets)
  7. The train will leave Rajkot at 6 am.
  8. This package also includes hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms) and one IRCTC official on train as train superintendent. (Also read: IRCTC Services: Tariff, Capacity Of Food Items Available On Stations,Trains)
  9. Entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost, mentioned IRCTC Tourism.
  10. Tour programme is subject to change, any alteration/cancellation can be done under unexpected circumstances, informed IRCTC Tourism.


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCIndian Railways tour package

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top