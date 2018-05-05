NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IRCTC Offers Flight Tour Package To Shirdi, Fares Starts From Rs 11,900

The tour dates available now are May 12, May 19 and May 26.

Services | | Updated: May 05, 2018 15:53 IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 1 night/2 days flight tour package to Shirdi at a starting price of Rs 11,900. This tour package starts from Delhi and cover destinations like Pune, Shani Shingnapur and Shirdi, according to the official website of IRCTC tourism- irctctourism.com. This special package is named as 'Delhi-Shirdi Flight Package'. The travelling mode of this package is flight and class is deluxe. The tour dates available now are May 12, May 19 and May 26.
Key things to know about IRCTC's flight tour package to Shridi:
  1. The flight (G8 173) will start from Delhi at 7:55 am and reach Pune at 10:15 am. On return journey, the flight (G8 278) will start from Pune at 8:55 pm and reach Delhi at 11:05 pm.
  2. However, the flight timings or schedule are only indicative and subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility, mentioned IRCTC tourism on the official website.
  3. The package includes 1 breakfast and 1 dinner.
  4. The hotels that will provide stay are Goradia's Lords inn or Ganpati Palace or any similar hotel.
  5. The single occupancy package is priced at Rs 12,900. Double occupancy and triple occupancy package costs Rs 11,900.
  6. The package is priced at Rs 11,600 for child (2 to 11 years) with bed. The package costs Rs 11,000 for child ( 2 to 11 years) without bed.
  7. Infant's airfare will be deposited directly by customer at airport.
  8. In triple occupancy, extra mattress will be provided on floor.


IRCTCIRCTC tour package

