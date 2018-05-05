IRCTC Offers Flight Tour Package To Shirdi, Fares Starts From Rs 11,900

In triple occupancy, extra mattress will be provided on floor.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 1 night/2 days flight tour package to Shirdi at a starting price of Rs 11,900. This tour package starts from Delhi and cover destinations like Pune, Shani Shingnapur and Shirdi, according to the official website of IRCTC tourism- irctctourism.com. This special package is named as 'Delhi-Shirdi Flight Package'. The travelling mode of this package is flight and class is deluxe. The tour dates available now are May 12, May 19 and May 26.