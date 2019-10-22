Infosys Falls 16% After Complaints Against CEO, Company Begins Probe

Here are 10 things to know about this big story:
- The complaints "have been placed before the Audit Committee as per the Company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy", Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
- On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Infosys shares opened 10 per cent lower at Rs 645.35 apiece, and plunged to as low as Rs 645.35 in the first few minutes of trade, down 15.94 per cent compared to their previous close. The stock fell as much as 16 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
- The sharp losses in Infosys shares followed the worst fall in the company's American Depositary Receipts since 2013 overnight.
- In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said the two anonymous complaints have been placed before the company's Audit Committee on October 10, 2019 and the non-executive members of the board on October 11, 2019. "These Complaints are being dealt with in an objective manner," he said.
- One of the complaints "largely deals with allegations relating to the CEO's international travel to the US and Mumbai", the Infosys chairman added.
- He also said that the CEO and CFO have been recused from this matter to ensure independence in these investigations.
- The audit committee has retained the law firm of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co to conduct an independent investigation, and the company's board will take appropriate steps based on the outcome of the investigation, Mr Nilekani said.
- A series of whistleblower complaints over the past two years have wrought havoc at Infosys - Asia's second-most valuable IT services firm - triggering the exit of previous CEO Vishal Sikka after a confrontation with co-founder Narayana Murthy.
- Until Monday, Infosys shares in India had gained more than 15 per cent of market value this year.
- At 9:47 am, Infosys shares traded 12.86 per cent lower at Rs 669.05 apiece on the BSE, sharply underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.10 per cent amid volatile trade.
