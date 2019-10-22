NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Infosys Falls 16% After Complaints Against CEO, Company Begins Probe

The sharp losses in Infosys shares followed the worst fall in the company's American Depositary Receipts since 2013 overnight.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 22, 2019 10:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Infosys Falls 16% After Complaints Against CEO, Company Begins Probe
Infosys shares nosedived nearly 16 per cent on Tuesday in their worst single-day drop in over six years, a day after India's second largest IT services company said it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices. While whistleblowers accused CEO Salil Parekh of leading an effort to shore up profits through irregular accounting, Infosys said one of the complaints dealt largely with allegations relating to his international travel to the US. The allegations come just two years after Infosys endured a shake-up that saw its top boss Vishal Sikka leave the company.
Here are 10 things to know about this big story:
  1. The complaints "have been placed before the Audit Committee as per the Company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy", Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
  2. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Infosys shares opened 10 per cent lower at Rs 645.35 apiece, and plunged to as low as Rs 645.35 in the first few minutes of trade, down 15.94 per cent compared to their previous close. The stock fell as much as 16 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
  3. The sharp losses in Infosys shares followed the worst fall in the company's American Depositary Receipts since 2013 overnight.
  4. In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said the two anonymous complaints have been placed before the company's Audit Committee on October 10, 2019 and the non-executive members of the board on October 11, 2019. "These Complaints are being dealt with in an objective manner," he said.
  5. One of the complaints "largely deals with allegations relating to the CEO's international travel to the US and Mumbai", the Infosys chairman added.
  6. He also said that the CEO and CFO have been recused from this matter to ensure independence in these investigations.
  7. The audit committee has retained the law firm of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co to conduct an independent investigation, and the company's board will take appropriate steps based on the outcome of the investigation, Mr Nilekani said.
  8. A series of whistleblower complaints over the past two years have wrought havoc at Infosys - Asia's second-most valuable IT services firm - triggering the exit of previous CEO Vishal Sikka after a confrontation with co-founder Narayana Murthy.
  9. Until Monday, Infosys shares in India had gained more than 15 per cent of market value this year.
  10. At 9:47 am, Infosys shares traded 12.86 per cent lower at Rs 669.05 apiece on the BSE, sharply underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.10 per cent amid volatile trade.




Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Highlights

1
Infosys shares suffer worst single-day fall in more than six years
2
Whistleblowers accuse CEO Salil Parekh "disturbing unethical practices"
3
Infosys American Depositary Receipt faced worst fall since 2013 on Monday
Infosys share price

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraHaryanaSensexElection CommissionMaharashtra Assembly ElectionHaryana Assembly ElectionDhanterasElection NewsElection 2019Election DateAssembly ElectionMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionsLive TVElection in MaharashtraElection in Haryana

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top