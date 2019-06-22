Infosys Creates 36% Return For Shareholders in Financial Year 2019

The IT behemoth reported Rs 15,404 crore consolidated net profit for FY19.

Infosys, the global software services major, generated 36 per cent return for shareholders in 2018-19, said a top official here on Saturday.

"We generated 36 per cent total shareholder return for FY19. Besides Rs 10.50 per share (210 per cent) of Rs 5 face value as final dividend, the blue-chip firm rewarded its investors with a total dividend of Rs 21.50 (430 per cent) per share, including an interim dividend of Rs 7 (140 per cent) and a special dividend of Rs 4 (80 per cent)," Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani told shareholders at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Addressing shareholders, he said as part of its capital allocation policy, the company returned Rs 13,000 crore to investors in FY19. "The company paid out two special dividends in June 2018 and January 2019 by distributing Rs 4,740 crore to investors," recalled Nilekani on the occasion.

The company also launched for the second time share buyback of Rs 8,260 crore on March 20. Through the first share buyback in 2017, the city-based firm bought 11.3 crore shares of Rs 5 face value for Rs 13,000 crore at Rs 1,150 per share.

The company also issued 1:1 bonus shares to celebrate 25 years of its listing on the Indian stock exchanges in 1993.

The IT behemoth reported Rs 15,404 crore consolidated net profit and Rs 82,675 crore consolidated revenue for FY19. In dollar terms, net income was $2.2 billion and gross revenue $11.8 billion.

"Digital revenues grew at 34 per cent and accounted for one-third of total income from operations," said Nilekani.

The company expanded its digital centres in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, in addition to building infrastructure for digital delivery in India. "Our acquisitions of Brilliant Basics, WongDoody and Fludio are seeing strong traction with our clients," he said.

The company's strategic partnerships with Temasek in Singapore and South-East Asia, and with Hitachi, Panasonic and Pasona in Japan are strengthening its worldwide network.