IndiGo Announces New Non-Stop International Flights: Routes, Schedule And Other Details

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has partnered with Andhra Pradesh government to provide air connectivity between Vijayawada and Singapore, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate two weekly non-stop services between Vijayawada and Singapore effective from December 4, 2018. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers from Vijayawada, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline noted. With this launch, it will be the first international service from Vijayawada airport, the airline added.

Schedule of IndiGo's new international service:

Flight No. Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Frequency 6.00E-34 Singapore 14:00 Vijayawada 16:15 04-Dec-18 Tue, Thu 6.00E-33 Vijayawada 18:20 Singapore 01:45 (+1) 04-Dec-18 Tue, Thu

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

Recently, IndiGo also announced Hong Kong, Male and Phuket as its new international destination. The carrier will operate its daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bangalore, effective from December 11, 2018. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Male-Kochi, five weekly services from Mumbai and twice weekly flights from Bengaluru. The carrier will also operate six weekly flights between Delhi and Phuket. Both new services will commence from November 2018.

IndiGo also announced Kuala Lumpur as its international destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 190 aircraft including Airbus A320s and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,200 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations, the press release said.

Meanwhile, rival airline SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 888. The last date to book flight tickets to avail the offer is October 28, 2018. AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is also valid till October 28, 2018.