AirAsia Offers Up To 70% Discount On Flight Tickets For All Destinations

AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad, is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, the carrier said. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018, stated airasia.com. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019. In order to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers need to book flight tickets in advance. AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is available on selected fare classes only. AirAsia's offer can be availed during non-peak periods only.

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is available on base fares only, the airline said.

Value pack and premium flex bundled category, DJ carrier code flights and QZ carried code domestic flights are not included in the offer.

How to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets: Step-by-step guide

1. Pick the preferred AirAsia flight for departure and arrival.

2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period.

3. Choose the preferred flight.

4. Then, you would get up to 70 per cent off on your base fare or 20 per cent discount on premium flatbed category.

Other offers on flight tickets from rivals

Air India will launch direct flight services from Bengaluru to London with effect from November 17, 2018. IndiGo has also announced a daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bengluru with effect from December 11, 2018.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets for Male and Phuket from a starting price of Rs. 5,799.

Airlines keep announcing offers to woo customers amid intense competition in the industry. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was the highest in India among major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).