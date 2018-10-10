NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
AirAsia India Appoints Tata Steel's Sunil Bhaskaran As CEO

AirAsia India airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.

Corporates | | Updated: October 10, 2018 20:09 IST
Bhaskaran's appointment would be effective from November 15, AirAsia India said.

New Delhi: No-frills airline AirAsia India has appointed Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran as chief executive officer and managing director, according to a release. The airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad. Bhaskaran's appointment would be effective from November 15, AirAsia India said in a release Wednesday. 

Currently, he is vice president of corporate services at Tata Steel and has over three decades of experience in the fields of manufacturing, export and commercial operations with the Tata group. 

The airline has a fleet of 19 aircraft.


 

