IndiGo Announces New International Destinations, Fares Start From 5,799 Rupees

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo announces Male and Phuket as new international destinations, a press release issued by the airline said. Male will be the thirteenth and Phuket will be the fourteenth destination on the airline's network. Bookings for the newly announced destinations are open with immediate effect with one-way fares starting at Rs 5,799, the release added. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Male-Kochi and five weekly service from Mumbai and twice weekly from Bengaluru. The carrier will also operate six weekly flights between Delhi and Phuket. Both new services will commence from November 2018.
The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers from these cities, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, said IndiGo. Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through the airline's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier noted.
The flight from Kochi to Male is available at a starting price of Rs 5,799. The flight from Delhi to Phuket is available at a starting fare of Rs 9,199.
Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:
|Flight No.
|Frequency
|Origin
|Departure
|Destination
|Arrival
|Eff Date
|Fares (one-way)
|Male
|6E 1795
|Daily
|Kochi
|06:20
|Male
|07:35
|15-Nov-18
|Rs 5799
|6E 1796
|Daily
|Male
|16:10
|Kochi
|18:30
|15-Nov-18
|Rs 9199
|6E 1779
|Tue and Thu
|Male
|08:35
|Bengaluru
|11:00
|19-Nov-18
|Rs 7999
|6E 1778
|Tue and Thu
|Bengaluru
|13:40
|Male
|15:10
|19-Nov-18
|Rs 8199
|6E 1785
|Daily except Tue and Thu
|Male
|08:35
|Mumbai
|12:20
|20-Nov-18
|Rs 7399
|6E 1784
|Daily except Tue and Thu
|Mumbai
|13:20
|Male
|15:10
|20-Nov-18
|Rs 8199
|Phuket
|6E 1763
|Daily except Wednesdays
|Delhi
|01:20
|Phuket
|06:40
|23-Nov-18
|Rs 9199
|6E 1764
|Daily except Wednesdays
|Phuket
|07:40
|Delhi
|10:35
|23-Nov-18
|Rs 10399
IndiGo has recently also announced Kuala Lumpur as its twelfth international destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15. The carrier also introduced Allahabad as its 60th destination. IndiGo will now operate flights between Allahabad and Bangalore from November 15, 2018.
IndiGo currently has a fleet of 189 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1200 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations, the press release said.