Profit
IndiGo Announces New Non-Stop International Flights, Fares Start From 6,399 Rupees

Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.

Aviation | | Updated: September 26, 2018 19:01 IST
The flights flying from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore is available at a starting price of Rs 6,399.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Kuala Lumpur as its twelfth international destination, said the carrier in a press release issued today. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,399. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, said IndiGo.

The flights flying from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore is available at a starting price of Rs 6,399. The flights from Bangalore to Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting fare of Rs 7,199. The flights flying from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting fare of Rs 7,399. The flights flying from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi is priced at a starting fare of Rs 8,899.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight No.FrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares
(one-way)
6E 1821Daily except TuesdayDelhi2:55Kuala Lumpur10:4015-Nov-18Rs 7399
6E 1814Daily except TuesdayKuala Lumpur11:40Bangalore13:2015-Nov-18Rs 6399
6E 1813Daily except TuesdayBangalore14:35Kuala Lumpur21:1015-Nov-18Rs 7199
6E 1822Daily except TuesdayKuala Lumpur22:05Delhi0:5515-Nov-18Rs 8899
6E 1821TuesdayDelhi5:45Kuala Lumpur13:3020-Nov-18Rs 7399
6E 1814TuesdayKuala Lumpur14:30Bangalore16:1020-Nov-18Rs 6399
6E 1813TuesdayBangalore17:05Kuala Lumpur23:4020-Nov-18Rs 7199
6E 1823TuesdayKuala Lumpur0:40Delhi3:3021-Nov-18Rs 8899

(As mentioned in IndiGo's release)

IndiGo on Monday also announced Allahabad as its 60th destination. IndiGo will now operate flights between Allahabad and Bangalore from November 15, 2018 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,620.

IndiGo has recently announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline also announced the operation of flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. The flight from Pune to Bangalore is priced at a starting fare of Rs. 1,745. 

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 184 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1200 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations, said the press release.

