IndiGo Announces New Non-Stop International Flights, Fares Start From 6,399 Rupees

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Kuala Lumpur as its twelfth international destination, said the carrier in a press release issued today. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,399. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, said IndiGo.

The flights flying from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore is available at a starting price of Rs 6,399. The flights from Bangalore to Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting fare of Rs 7,199. The flights flying from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting fare of Rs 7,399. The flights flying from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi is priced at a starting fare of Rs 8,899.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (one-way) 6E 1821 Daily except Tuesday Delhi 2:55 Kuala Lumpur 10:40 15-Nov-18 Rs 7399 6E 1814 Daily except Tuesday Kuala Lumpur 11:40 Bangalore 13:20 15-Nov-18 Rs 6399 6E 1813 Daily except Tuesday Bangalore 14:35 Kuala Lumpur 21:10 15-Nov-18 Rs 7199 6E 1822 Daily except Tuesday Kuala Lumpur 22:05 Delhi 0:55 15-Nov-18 Rs 8899 6E 1821 Tuesday Delhi 5:45 Kuala Lumpur 13:30 20-Nov-18 Rs 7399 6E 1814 Tuesday Kuala Lumpur 14:30 Bangalore 16:10 20-Nov-18 Rs 6399 6E 1813 Tuesday Bangalore 17:05 Kuala Lumpur 23:40 20-Nov-18 Rs 7199 6E 1823 Tuesday Kuala Lumpur 0:40 Delhi 3:30 21-Nov-18 Rs 8899

IndiGo on Monday also announced Allahabad as its 60th destination. IndiGo will now operate flights between Allahabad and Bangalore from November 15, 2018 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,620.

IndiGo has recently announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline also announced the operation of flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. The flight from Pune to Bangalore is priced at a starting fare of Rs. 1,745.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 184 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1200 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations, said the press release.