IndiGo Announces New International Destination, Flight Tickets Start From 11,499 Rupees

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Hong Kong as its fifteenth international destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate its daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bangalore, effective from December 11, 2018 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 11,499. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline noted.

Schedule of IndiGo's new international service:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Eff Date Frequency 6E 1771 Bengaluru Hong Kong 4:45 12:45 11-Dec-18 Tuesdays 6E 1772 Hong Kong Bengaluru 14:00 18:00 11-Dec-18 Tuesdays 6E 1773 Bengaluru Hong Kong 23:40 7:45 12-Dec-18 Daily except Tuesdays 6E 1774 Hong Kong Bengaluru 8:45 12:45 13-Dec-18 Daily except Tuesdays and Wednesdays 6E 1774 Hong Kong Bengaluru 8:45 11:50 18-Dec-18 Tuesdays

Recently, IndiGo also announced the addition of Male and Phuket as its international destinations. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Male-Kochi, five weekly services from Mumbai and twice weekly flights from Bengaluru. The carrier will also operate six weekly flights between Delhi and Phuket. Both new services will commence from November 2018.

IndiGo also announced Kuala Lumpur as its international destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15. The carrier also introduced Allahabad as its 60th destination. IndiGo will now operate flights between Allahabad and Bangalore from November 15, 2018.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 190 aircraft including Airbus A320s and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,200 daily flights and connects 48 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations, the press release said.

Meanwhile, rival airline AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations. AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019.