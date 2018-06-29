NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IndiGo Announces New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 1,840. Details Here

Customers can book tickets under this offer on airline's official website- goindigo.in

Aviation | | Updated: June 29, 2018 13:14 IST
IndiGo's all-new flights from Guwahati are scheduled to start from August 12, 2018.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is introducing additional daily, non-stop flights from Guwahati to cities like Delhi and Kolkata at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,840, informed the airline on it's official twitter handle- @IndiGo6E. The carrier is also introducing daily, non-stop flights between Guwahati and Jaipur at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 4,808. IndiGo's all-new flights from Guwahati are scheduled to start from August 12, 2018. Customers can book tickets under this offer on airline's official website- goindigo.in, said IndiGo.

"Lowest all-inclusive one-way fare is available on limited seats. Schedule timings are subject to regulatory approvals', said IndiGo.

Schedule of IndiGo's offer on new flights

IndiGo is offering additional daily, non-stop flights from Guwahati to Kolkata at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,840. Flights from Kolkata to Guwahati start at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,039. The carrier is also offering additional flights from Delhi to Guwahati at a starting price of Rs 3,073. Flights from Guwahati to Delhi start at Rs 3,582. Daily, non-stop flights between Guwahati and Jaipur start at an all-inclusive price of Rs 4,808.

 

Other offers from IndiGo

IndiGo is also offering daily, non-stop flights from Lucknow to Pune and Goa at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999. IndiGo's new flights from Lucknow to Goa and vice versa started from June 15 while flights between Lucknow and Pune started from June 16. In a separate offer, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs.1,200.

IndiGo also recently introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,199. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. IndiGo has also announced the operation of second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The carrier will also be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018.
 

