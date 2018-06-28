IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,200; Announces New Daily Non-Stop Flights At Low Fares

IndiGo is offering flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai starting from Rs 1,386.

In its latest offer, leading airline IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,200. In a separate offer, IndiGo will also be introducing direct flights on select routes, on which it is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,840. IndiGo’s sale, in which it is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,200, is valid till June 30, 2018, stated the airline on its website goindigo.in. The travel period for IndiGo’s sale on flight tickets is from July 11 to September 27.

IndiGo's offer on flight tickets: The routes

An IndiGo flight ticket from Ahmedabad to Mumbai starts from Rs 1,386; a flight ticket from Bagdogra to Guwahati starts from Rs 1,370; flight tickets from Bengaluru to New Delhi and Mumbai start from Rs 2,987 and Rs 1,974, respectively; flight tickets from Jaipur to Delhi and Lucknow start from Rs 1,579 and Rs 2,298, respectively. This is according to the fares listed on goindigo.in.

IndiGo's terms and conditions on flight tickets

1) IndiGo's discount offer is valid only on bookings made 15 days prior to travel.

2) The offer is valid only on non-stop flights operating on the airline's domestic network.

3) The offer is available on limited seats and is not valid on group bookings.

4) The fares paid for tickets purchased under IndiGo's discount are non-refundable on cancellation.

5) On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, said the airline.

IndiGo's new direct flights:

With effect from August 12, IndiGo will be introducing non-stop flights on select routes, said the carrier on microblogging website - Twitter. The airline has also increased the frequency of flights on certain routes.

More choices bring more convenience w.e.f 12 Aug 2018 #NewFlightspic.twitter.com/P1szzPGgnd — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 28, 2018

Introducing daily, non-stop flights b/w Guwahati and Jaipur w.e.f 12 Aug 2018. Fares starting Rs 4808. Book Now https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 28, 2018

Flight ticket offer on IndiGo's new routes

An IndiGo flight ticket from Guwahati to Kolkata will cost you Rs 1,840. An IndiGo flight ticket from Kolkata to Guwahati will cost Rs 2,039. A flight ticket from Delhi to Guwahati will cost you Rs 3,073. IndiGo will offer flight tickets from Guwahati to New Delhi for fares starting from Rs 3,582.

Daily, non-stop flights between Guwahati to Jaipur will also be introduced from August 12, said IndiGo. The fares for Guwahati to Jaipur flight tickets start from Rs 4,808.

The offer comes at a time when other airlines -- Jet Airways, GoAir and AirAsia India -- are also offering hefty discounts on flight tickets.