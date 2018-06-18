NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IndiGo Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 3,199 On These Routes

Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through airline's official website.

Aviation | | Updated: June 18, 2018 17:34 IST
IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1.

Budget carrier IndiGo is introducing daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,199. Airline's latest offer is called as 'Chol Chol Chol', informed IndiGo on it's official twitter handle- @IndiGo6E. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. 'Lowest all-inclusive one-way fare is valid on limited seats only', the carrier said. Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through airline's official website- goindigo.in. IndiGo has recently announced the launch of Jorhat and Dhaka as its new destinations under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. Jorhat will be the 54th destination and Dhaka will be the 55th destination on IndiGo's network. IndiGo has also announced the addition of 16 new flights to its network, a press release said.

IndiGo will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100. IndiGo has recently also introduced Tuticorin as its destination. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1. IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli, and between Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru, effective June 28, 2018.

 IndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft, as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, a press release issued by the airline said.  
 

