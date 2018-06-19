NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Offers Daily, Non-Stop Flights From Rs 3,999 On Select Routes. Details Here

IndiGo is offering lowest all-inclusive one-way fare on limited seats only.

Aviation | | Updated: June 19, 2018 14:28 IST
Schedule and timings of flights are subject to regulatory approvals, said IndiGo.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering daily, non-stop flights from Lucknow to Pune and Goa at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999, informed the airline on it's official twitter handle- @IndiGo6E.  IndiGo's new flights from Lucknow to Goa and vice versa started from June 15 while flights between Lucknow and Pune started from June 16. The airline is offering lowest all-inclusive one-way fare on limited seats only. However schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals, the tweet mentioned. 
Schedule of IndiGo's new offer

IndiGo is offering flights from Lucknow and Goa and vice versa at a starting price of Rs 3,999. While flights from Lucknow to Pune are priced at Rs 4,599. The carrier is offering flights from Pune to Lucknow at a starting price of Rs 4,899, according to IndiGo's tweet. 

SectorDepartureArrivalFare
Lucknow-Pune01:1503:304599
Pune-Lucknow04:0006:204899
Lucknow-Goa18:1020:353999
Goa-Lucknow21:0523:503999
(As mentioned on carrier's website)

IndiGo has recently also introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,199. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. IndiGo has also announced the operation of second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100. 

IndiGo has recently even introduced Tuticorin as its destination. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1. 
 

