IndiGo Offers Daily, Non-Stop Flights From Rs 3,999 On Select Routes. Details Here IndiGo is offering lowest all-inclusive one-way fare on limited seats only.

Schedule of IndiGo's new offer



IndiGo is offering flights from Lucknow and Goa and vice versa at a starting price of Rs 3,999. While flights from Lucknow to Pune are priced at Rs 4,599. The carrier is offering flights from Pune to Lucknow at a starting price of Rs 4,899, according to IndiGo's tweet.



Sector Departure Arrival Fare Lucknow-Pune 01:15 03:30 4599 Pune-Lucknow 04:00 06:20 4899 Lucknow-Goa 18:10 20:35 3999 Goa-Lucknow 21:05 23:50 3999 (As mentioned on carrier's website)



IndiGo has recently also introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,199. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. IndiGo has also announced the operation of second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100.



IndiGo has recently even introduced Tuticorin as its destination. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1.





