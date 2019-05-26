Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375

Domestic airlines such Air India, IndiGo and GoAir have announced flights on new routes and discounts on bookings. State-run Air India announced new domestic and international routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai with other cities. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs.1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to its official website. The announcements from the airlines comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by Air India, IndiGo and GoAir:

Air India

Air India said it will offer additional seats on the Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai and Delhi-Dubai-Delhi routes from June. On the domestic front, the airline will introduce new flights on the Bhopal-Pune-Bhopal and Varanasi-Chennai-Varanasi routes from June 5. The number of flights will also be increased on Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi and Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi routes, said Air India.

IndiGo

IndiGo announced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,499, according to airline's official website, goindigo.in. The new flights will be operated on Shillong-Kolkata route from July 20, 2019, noted the private carrier.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the airline. In a separate offer, GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.