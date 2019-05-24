NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Check Routes Here

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June 30

Aviation | | Updated: May 24, 2019 14:21 IST
Bookings under GoAir's sale can be made till May 30.


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period offer. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, according to the private carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June 30, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Jaipur route start at Rs 1,499, applicable for travel from July 3, 2019 to July 9, 2019, said GoAir.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
AhmedabadBengaluruJul 15 - 18, 2019₹ 2,599
AhmedabadChennaiMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 3,348
AhmedabadHyderabadJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 1,899
AhmedabadHyderabadAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadHyderabadSep 02 - 22, 2019 ₹ 1,699
AhmedabadJaipurJul 03 - 09, 2019₹ 1,499
AhmedabadJaipurMay 24 - 31, 2019₹ 1,699
AhmedabadJaipurJun 03 - 09, 2019₹ 1,499
AhmedabadMumbaiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,899
AhmedabadMumbaiAug 05 - 18, 2019₹ 1,799
BagdograGuwahatiMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 1,375
BagdograDelhiJul 08 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 2,999
BengaluruAhmedabadMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 3,938
BengaluruAhmedabadJun 03 - 09, 2019₹ 3,099
BengaluruAhmedabadMay 24 - 31, 2019₹ 2,599
BengaluruLucknowAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 03 - 9, 2019₹ 2,799
BengaluruPatnaAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 3,799
BhubaneswarMumbaiJun 21 - 30, 2019₹ 4,099
BhubaneswarMumbaiJul 08 - 21, 2019₹ 3,799
BhubaneswarMumbaiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,599
ChennaiAhmedabadMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 3,750
DelhiAhmedabadAug 06 - 12, 2019₹ 1,699
DelhiAhmedabadJul 08 - 28, 2019₹ 1,799
DelhiBagdograAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiBagdograJun 25 - 30, 2019₹ 4,099
DelhiBagdograJul 02 - 29, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiBagdograMay 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,999
DelhiBagdograSep 02 - 15, 2019₹ 2,799
DelhiJammuJun 03 - 16, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuMay 17 - 31, 2019₹ 2,599
DelhiJammuAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiKolkataAug 01 - 25, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiKolkataJun 11 - 30, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiKolkataJul 22 - 31, 2019₹ 2,699
DelhiKolkataSep 02 - 15, 2019₹ 2,699
DelhiKolkataMay 24- 31, 2019₹ 2,099
DelhiLehMay 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 5,999
DelhiLehJun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 6,999
DelhiLehJul 08 - 28, 2019₹ 4,999
DelhiLehAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,999
DelhiLehSep 16 - 30, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiMumbaiJun 11 - 30, 2019₹ 4,099
DelhiPatnaJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiRanchiAug 06 - 18, 2019₹ 2,199
DelhiSrinagarJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,199
DelhiSrinagarAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 2,399
DelhiSrinagarSept 02 - 15, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaBengaluruAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaMumbaiAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
Goa HyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199
GuwahatiBagdograMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 1,649
GuwahatiDelhiMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 4,377
HyderabadAhmedabadMay 24- 31, 2019₹ 2,499
HyderabadAhmedabadJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 2,199
HyderabadAhmedabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,099
HyderabadKolkataJun 03 - 09, 2019₹ 2,399
HyderabadLucknowJun 17 - 30, 2019₹ 2,599
HyderabadLucknowJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,499
HyderabadLucknowAug 05 - Sep 29, 2019₹ 2,399
KochiAhmedabadMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 4,478
KochiMumbaiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
KochiMumbaiAug 01 -12, 2019₹ 1,899
KolkataAhmedabadJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,999
KolkataBhubaneswarAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
KolkataDelhiMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 4,201
KolkataGuwahatiMay 24 - 31, 2019₹ 2,199
KolkataGuwahatiSep 02 - 29, 2019₹ 1,699
KolkataGuwahatiAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
KolkataGuwahatiJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 1,999
KolkataMumbaiMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 5,500
KolkataPatnaJul 01 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 1,899
KolkataPuneMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 4,212
KolkataPuneJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,299
KolkataPuneAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,199
LehDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 6,599
LehDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 5,999
LucknowBengaluruAug 01 - Sep 30, 2019₹ 2,599
LucknowDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,499
LucknowDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,399
MumbaiBengaluruJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBhubaneswarJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,999
MumbaiBhubaneswarAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,099
MumbaiBhubaneswarSep 02 - 30, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiGoaJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 1,999
MumbaiJammuJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 4,099
MumbaiKochiDec 02 - 15, 2019₹ 3,199
MumbaiKochiNov 11 - 24, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiKochiOct 01 - 06, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiKochiJun 10 - 30, 2019₹ 1,899
PatnaBengaluruMay 24 - Jun 30, 2019₹ 5,050
PatnaDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,299
Port BlairBengaluruJun 01 - 16, 2019₹ 4,099
PuneKolkataJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,899

The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

However, the number of passengers flying domestic airlines dropped by 4.5 per cent to 109.95 lakh in April as compared to 115.13 lakh in the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. 



