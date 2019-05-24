GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Check Routes Here

Bookings under GoAir's sale can be made till May 30.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period offer. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, according to the private carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June 30, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Jaipur route start at Rs 1,499, applicable for travel from July 3, 2019 to July 9, 2019, said GoAir.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Ahmedabad Bengaluru Jul 15 - 18, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Ahmedabad Chennai May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 3,348 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Sep 02 - 22, 2019 ₹ 1,699 Ahmedabad Jaipur Jul 03 - 09, 2019 ₹ 1,499 Ahmedabad Jaipur May 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,699 Ahmedabad Jaipur Jun 03 - 09, 2019 ₹ 1,499 Ahmedabad Mumbai Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Ahmedabad Mumbai Aug 05 - 18, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Bagdogra Guwahati May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 1,375 Bagdogra Delhi Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Bengaluru Ahmedabad May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 3,938 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Jun 03 - 09, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Bengaluru Ahmedabad May 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Bengaluru Lucknow Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Bengaluru Lucknow Aug 03 - 9, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Bengaluru Patna Aug 12 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,799 Bhubaneswar Mumbai Jun 21 - 30, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Bhubaneswar Mumbai Jul 08 - 21, 2019 ₹ 3,799 Bhubaneswar Mumbai Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,599 Chennai Ahmedabad May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 3,750 Delhi Ahmedabad Aug 06 - 12, 2019 ₹ 1,699 Delhi Ahmedabad Jul 08 - 28, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Delhi Bagdogra Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Delhi Bagdogra Jun 25 - 30, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Delhi Bagdogra Jul 02 - 29, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Delhi Bagdogra May 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Delhi Bagdogra Sep 02 - 15, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Delhi Jammu Jun 03 - 16, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Delhi Jammu May 17 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Delhi Jammu Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Delhi Kolkata Aug 01 - 25, 2019 ₹ 2,899 Delhi Kolkata Jun 11 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,899 Delhi Kolkata Jul 22 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,699 Delhi Kolkata Sep 02 - 15, 2019 ₹ 2,699 Delhi Kolkata May 24- 31, 2019 ₹ 2,099 Delhi Leh May 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 5,999 Delhi Leh Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 6,999 Delhi Leh Jul 08 - 28, 2019 ₹ 4,999 Delhi Leh Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,999 Delhi Leh Sep 16 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Delhi Mumbai Jun 11 - 30, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Delhi Patna Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Delhi Ranchi Aug 06 - 18, 2019 ₹ 2,199 Delhi Srinagar Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,199 Delhi Srinagar Aug 12 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,399 Delhi Srinagar Sept 02 - 15, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Goa Bengaluru Aug 05 - 11, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Goa Mumbai Aug 05 - 11, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Goa Hyderabad Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 2,199 Guwahati Bagdogra May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 1,649 Guwahati Delhi May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 4,377 Hyderabad Ahmedabad May 24- 31, 2019 ₹ 2,499 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,199 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 2,099 Hyderabad Kolkata Jun 03 - 09, 2019 ₹ 2,399 Hyderabad Lucknow Jun 17 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Hyderabad Lucknow Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 2,499 Hyderabad Lucknow Aug 05 - Sep 29, 2019 ₹ 2,399 Kochi Ahmedabad May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 4,478 Kochi Mumbai Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Kochi Mumbai Aug 01 -12, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Kolkata Ahmedabad Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 3,999 Kolkata Bhubaneswar Aug 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Kolkata Delhi May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 4,201 Kolkata Guwahati May 24 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,199 Kolkata Guwahati Sep 02 - 29, 2019 ₹ 1,699 Kolkata Guwahati Aug 12 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Kolkata Guwahati Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Kolkata Mumbai May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 5,500 Kolkata Patna Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Kolkata Pune May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 4,212 Kolkata Pune Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,299 Kolkata Pune Aug 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,199 Leh Delhi Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 6,599 Leh Delhi Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 5,999 Lucknow Bengaluru Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Lucknow Delhi Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,499 Lucknow Delhi Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,399 Mumbai Bengaluru Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 3,999 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Sep 02 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Mumbai Goa Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Mumbai Jammu Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Mumbai Kochi Dec 02 - 15, 2019 ₹ 3,199 Mumbai Kochi Nov 11 - 24, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Mumbai Kochi Oct 01 - 06, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Mumbai Kochi Jun 10 - 30, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Patna Bengaluru May 24 - Jun 30, 2019 ₹ 5,050 Patna Delhi Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,299 Port Blair Bengaluru Jun 01 - 16, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Pune Kolkata Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 3,899

The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

However, the number of passengers flying domestic airlines dropped by 4.5 per cent to 109.95 lakh in April as compared to 115.13 lakh in the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019