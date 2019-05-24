GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Check Routes Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period offer. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, according to the private carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June 30, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Jaipur route start at Rs 1,499, applicable for travel from July 3, 2019 to July 9, 2019, said GoAir.
Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Jul 15 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 3,348
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Sep 02 - 22, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Jul 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|May 24 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Jun 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 18, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 1,375
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 3,938
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Jun 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|May 24 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 03 - 9, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jun 21 - 30, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jul 08 - 21, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,599
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 3,750
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Aug 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 08 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Jun 25 - 30, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Jul 02 - 29, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|May 24 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Sep 02 - 15, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Jun 03 - 16, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|May 17 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Aug 01 - 25, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Jun 11 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Jul 22 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,699
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Sep 02 - 15, 2019
|₹ 2,699
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|May 24- 31, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Delhi
|Leh
|May 24 - 31, 2019
|₹ 5,999
|Delhi
|Leh
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 6,999
|Delhi
|Leh
|Jul 08 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,999
|Delhi
|Leh
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,999
|Delhi
|Leh
|Sep 16 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Jun 11 - 30, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Delhi
|Patna
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Aug 06 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,399
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Sept 02 - 15, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 1,649
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 4,377
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|May 24- 31, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|Jun 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 2,399
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jun 17 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - Sep 29, 2019
|₹ 2,399
|Kochi
|Ahmedabad
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 4,478
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Aug 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Kolkata
|Ahmedabad
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,999
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 4,201
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|May 24 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Sep 02 - 29, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 5,500
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Kolkata
|Pune
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 4,212
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,299
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Leh
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 6,599
|Leh
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 5,999
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,399
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,999
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Sep 02 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Dec 02 - 15, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Nov 11 - 24, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Oct 01 - 06, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Jun 10 - 30, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|May 24 - Jun 30, 2019
|₹ 5,050
|Patna
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,299
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Jun 01 - 16, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Pune
|Kolkata
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,899
The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.
However, the number of passengers flying domestic airlines dropped by 4.5 per cent to 109.95 lakh in April as compared to 115.13 lakh in the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
