GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international sectors at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs 2,765 and Rs 7,000 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official website - goair.in. Bookings under this sale can be made till May 30, 2019. The carrier is offering discounts on sectors such as Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Ranchi-Delhi-Ahmedabad, among others. GoAir's flight ticket offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. (Also read: Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights From June)

Given below are the ticket prices available on various routes under GoAir's offer:

Under GoAir's latest offer on domestic flight tickets, the lowest flight ticket is available on Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,765. Also connecting flights on these routes are available at discounted rates: Jaipu-Hyderabad-Bengaluru at a starting price of Rs 3,222, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune at a starting price of Rs 3,546, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Hyderabad at a starting price of Rs 3,618, among others. On international front, GoAir is offering lowest price on Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,000.

Here's a list of ticket prices available on domestic routes:

From Via To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Kolkata Patna Rs 3,948 Lucknow Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,600 Lucknow Ahmedabad Jaipur Rs 3,554 Ahmedabad Delhi Ranchi Rs 3,569 Chennai Ahmedabad Lucknow Rs 4,031 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Port Blair Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 5,486 Delhi Hyderabad Kochi Rs 3,548 Ranchi Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 3,548 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,930 Kannur Chennai Pune Rs 3,839 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Goa Rs 3,782 Delhi Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,111 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 4,053 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Chandigarh Rs 4,069 Kannur Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 3,788 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 3,618 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,546 Jaipur Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 3,222 Guwahati Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 2,765

Here's a list of ticket prices available on different international routes:

From Via To Fare starting at Phuket Bengaluru Goa Rs 7,563 Phuket Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 9,951 Malé Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 7,000 Phuket Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 8,264 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket Rs 7,684

In a separate offer, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,375. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's official website, goair.in.