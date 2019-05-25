GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international sectors at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs 2,765 and Rs 7,000 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official website - goair.in. Bookings under this sale can be made till May 30, 2019. The carrier is offering discounts on sectors such as Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Ranchi-Delhi-Ahmedabad, among others. GoAir's flight ticket offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. (Also read: Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights From June)
Given below are the ticket prices available on various routes under GoAir's offer:
Under GoAir's latest offer on domestic flight tickets, the lowest flight ticket is available on Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,765. Also connecting flights on these routes are available at discounted rates: Jaipu-Hyderabad-Bengaluru at a starting price of Rs 3,222, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune at a starting price of Rs 3,546, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Hyderabad at a starting price of Rs 3,618, among others. On international front, GoAir is offering lowest price on Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,000.
Here's a list of ticket prices available on domestic routes:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Rs 3,948
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|Rs 3,600
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Rs 3,554
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 3,569
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|Rs 4,031
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|Rs 3,814
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 5,486
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|Rs 3,548
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3,548
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Rs 4,930
|Kannur
|Chennai
|Pune
|Rs 3,839
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Goa
|Rs 3,782
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Rs 4,111
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 4,053
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Chandigarh
|Rs 4,069
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Rs 3,788
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Rs 3,618
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|Rs 3,546
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,222
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,765
Here's a list of ticket prices available on different international routes:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Rs 7,563
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Rs 9,951
|Malé
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Rs 7,000
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 8,264
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Rs 7,684
In a separate offer, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,375. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's official website, goair.in.