Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights From June, Check Routes Here

Air India said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from June 1

State-run Air India announced new domestic and international routes on Wednesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The national carrier said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on the Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from June 1. Moreover, it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on the Delhi-Dubai-Delhi route from June 2 by operating two new flights using Dreamliner B787 aircraft. The announcement from the airline comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

"The airline will offer one way Economy class promotional fare of Rs 7,777 (all-inclusive) from both Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai for sale and travel up to July 31, 2019," reported Press Trust of India quoting Air India's statement. On the domestic front, Air India said it will introduce new flights on the Bhopal-Pune-Bhopal and Varanasi-Chennai-Varanasi routes from June 5.

Here's the schedule of Air India'a new international flights, as listed by the airline on its website (airindia.in):

Flight No. Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time AI 915 Daily Delhi 1650 Dubai 1900 AI 995 Daily Delhi 1935 Dubai 2245 AI 916 Daily Dubai 2040 Delhi 0200+1 AI 996 Daily Dubai 5 Delhi 500 AI 983 Daily Mumbai 2000 Dubai 2155 AI 911 Daily Mumbai 2335 Dubai 0130+1 AI 984 Daily Dubai 2340 Mumbai 0415+1 AI 912 Daily Dubai 2330 Mumbai 0415+1

"The number of flights on Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi will be increased from present 14 flights per week to 20 flights per week by introducing third frequency to the historical city of Tals," the statement added.

The national carrier would be increasing its flights on the Delhi-Raipur-Delhi route from existing seven flights per week to 14 flights per week. According to Air India, the number of flights per week will be increased on routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi, Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi, Chennai-Ahmedabad-Chennai and Chennai-Kolkata-Chennai.

The flights per week would also be increased on Delhi-Vadodara-Delhi route and Mumbai-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai route, the statement added.

Since the suspension of flight operations by cash-strapped Jet Airways on April 17, there has been an intense competition among other domestic carriers to get its domestic slots and international flying rights. With Jet Airways out of operation for more than a month, airfares across various domestic and international routes have risen significantly due to additional demand.

Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola said on May 17 that while all Indian airlines had asked for Jet Airways' international flying rights, Air India had been given some routes.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019