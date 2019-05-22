NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights From June, Check Routes Here

Air India would be increasing its flights on Delhi-Raipur-Delhi route from existing seven flights per week to 14 flights per week

Aviation | | Updated: May 22, 2019 17:58 IST
Air India said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from June 1


State-run Air India announced new domestic and international routes on Wednesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The national carrier said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on the Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from June 1. Moreover, it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on the Delhi-Dubai-Delhi route from June 2 by operating two new flights using Dreamliner B787 aircraft. The announcement from the airline comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

"The airline will offer one way Economy class promotional fare of Rs 7,777 (all-inclusive) from both Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai for sale and travel up to July 31, 2019," reported Press Trust of India quoting Air India's statement. On the domestic front, Air India said it will introduce new flights on the Bhopal-Pune-Bhopal and Varanasi-Chennai-Varanasi routes from June 5.

Here's the schedule of Air India'a new international flights, as listed by the airline on its website (airindia.in):

Flight No.FrequencyDepartureTimeArrivalTime
AI 915DailyDelhi1650Dubai1900
AI 995DailyDelhi1935Dubai2245
AI 916DailyDubai2040Delhi0200+1
AI 996DailyDubai5Delhi500
AI 983DailyMumbai2000Dubai2155
AI 911DailyMumbai2335Dubai0130+1
AI 984DailyDubai2340Mumbai0415+1
AI 912DailyDubai2330Mumbai0415+1

"The number of flights on Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi will be increased from present 14 flights per week to 20 flights per week by introducing third frequency to the historical city of Tals," the statement added.

The national carrier would be increasing its flights on the Delhi-Raipur-Delhi route from existing seven flights per week to 14 flights per week. According to Air India, the number of flights per week will be increased on routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi, Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi, Chennai-Ahmedabad-Chennai and Chennai-Kolkata-Chennai.

The flights per week would also be increased on Delhi-Vadodara-Delhi route and Mumbai-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai route, the statement added.

Since the suspension of flight operations by cash-strapped Jet Airways on April 17, there has been an intense competition among other domestic carriers to get its domestic slots and international flying rights. With Jet Airways out of operation for more than a month, airfares across various domestic and international routes have risen significantly due to additional demand.

Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola said on May 17 that while all Indian airlines had asked for Jet Airways' international flying rights, Air India had been given some routes.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)



