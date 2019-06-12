IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Darjeeling, Gangtok Tour: Fares And Other Details

The tariff for IRCTC's tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger.

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gangtok at a starting price of Rs. 20,075 per person. The five-night and six-day tour starts every Saturday from New Jalpaiguri Station and Bagdogra Airport according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The package includes accommodation in deluxe hotel, vehicle for sightseeing, breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism 6-day Kashmir tour: fares and other details)

The cost for IRCTC Tourism's tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, travellers need to pay Rs. 26,845 per person, according to the IRCTC Tourism. On triple occupancy basis, the fares is 20,075 per person. IRCTC charges Rs 6,530 for a child.

The package includes visit to destinations such as Tiger hill, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, PN Zoological Park in Darjeeling. In Gangtok, the travellers will be taken for a visit to Rumtek Monastery, Institute of Tibetology, Do-Drul Chorten and Flower Exhibition centre. Travellers will also be taken for a trip to Tsomgo Lake.

However, items of personal nature such as laundry, additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle or any kind of room services at the hotel are not part of the package.

