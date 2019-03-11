NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir, Vistara and SpiceJet are offering a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets.

Aviation | Updated: March 11, 2019 15:20 IST
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199


Airlines have announced discounts on bookings and introduced new routes amid high competition in the civil aviation sector. GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to goair.in. Last week, Vistara announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination, said the airline on its official website. Private carrier SpiceJet has announced new flights to various domestic destinations at a starting price of Rs. 2,293. 

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by GoAir, Vistara, and SpiceJet: 

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and customers can make bookings till March 11, 2019, the carrier said on its website. The travel dates are valid till October 16, 2019. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. 

Vistara

Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The carrier will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 2,399.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced ten new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,293. Eight of SpiceJet's flights will connect Gwalior to different cities across the country and two will fly on the Bhopal-Udaipur route. The airline also announced the introduction of new flights on Jharsuguda-Delhi, Jharsuguda-Hyderabad and Jharsuguda-Kolkata routes. 

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1,389.76 lakh, from 1,171.76 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

