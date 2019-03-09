Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From 2,399 Rupees

Bookings for the new route are available on airline's website, app and through travel agents.

Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The carrier will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,399. Bookings for the new route are available on airline's website, iOS and android mobile apps and through travel agents, mentioned the carrier on its website. Vistara's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

According to Vistara's statement, passengers from Dibrugarh can also take connections via Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 4,999 between Delhi and Dibrugarh.

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting from April 3, 2019

Flight No. Origin Departure Destination Arrival UK 725 Delhi 07:55 Bagdogra 10:00 UK 725 Bagdogra 10:35 Dibrugarh 11:50 UK 726 Dibrugarh 12:25 Bagdogra 13:35 UK 726 Bagdogra 14:10 Delhi 16:30

(As mentioned on airvistara.com)

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has also announced the introduction of ten new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,293. While, eight of the new flights will connect Gwalior to different cities across the country, two will fly on the Bhopal-Udaipur route. The new flights will become operational between March 31 and April 15, according to SpiceJet's statement.