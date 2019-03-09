NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From 2,399 Rupees

Vistara's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: March 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Bookings for the new route are available on airline's website, app and through travel agents.


Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The carrier will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,399. Bookings for the new route are available on airline's website, iOS and android mobile apps and through travel agents, mentioned the carrier on its website. Vistara's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

According to Vistara's statement, passengers from Dibrugarh can also take connections via Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 4,999 between Delhi and Dibrugarh.

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting from April 3, 2019

Flight No.OriginDepartureDestinationArrival
UK 725Delhi07:55Bagdogra10:00
UK 725Bagdogra10:35Dibrugarh11:50
UK 726Dibrugarh12:25Bagdogra13:35
UK 726Bagdogra14:10Delhi16:30

(As mentioned on airvistara.com)

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has also announced the introduction of ten new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,293. While, eight of the new flights will connect Gwalior to different cities across the country, two will fly on the Bhopal-Udaipur route. The new flights will become operational between March 31 and April 15, according to SpiceJet's statement.

