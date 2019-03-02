SpiceJet Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,293

The bookings for these flights will begin from March 4, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet has announced the introduction of ten new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,293, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). While, eight of the new flights will connect Gwalior to different cities across the country, two will fly on the Bhopal-Udaipur route. The new flights, which have been announced under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), will become operational between March 31 and April 15. SpiceJet's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Here are 5 things to know about SpiceJet's new offer:

1. SpiceJet's flight connections between Bhopal and Udaipur will be available at a starting fare of Rs 2,293. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 3,701 on Hyderabad-Gwalior, Gwalior-Hyderabad, Gwalior-Jammu, Jammu-Gwalior, Bengaluru-Gwalior, Gwalior-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Gwalior and the Gwalior-Kolkata routes.

2. Additionally, the carrier will also start a new flight on the Bhopal-Chennai route from March 31. The Bhopal-Chennai-Bhopal route does not come under the UDAN scheme of the central government.

3. The bookings for these flights will begin from March 4, SpiceJet was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

4. With the addition of these new flights from Gwalior, Bhopal and Jharsuguda (announced during the week), SpiceJet will be operating 39 daily flights under the regional connectivity scheme.

5. The airline will be deploying its Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on all the 10 new UDAN routes and will be using its fleet of Boeing 737 for the non-UDAN route of Bhopal-Chennai-Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies)