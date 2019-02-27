SpiceJet Announces New Domestic Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,560

SpiceJet will start operations to Jharsuguda from March 31, 2019

SpiceJet has announced the introduction of new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,560. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will be operated on the Jharsuguda-Delhi-Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda-Hyderabad-Jharsuguda and Jharsuguda-Kolkata-Jharsuguda routes, starting from March 31, 2019, the Gurugram-based airline said in a press release on Wednesday. The carrier has announced the launch of new daily direct under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik). The bookings for these flights are open on SpiceJet's website, mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, the airline noted.

SpiceJet's flight connections between Jharsuguda-Kolkata and Kolkata-Jharsuguda are available at a starting fare of Rs 2,560. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs. 3,701 on Delhi-Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda-Delhi, Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Jharsuguda routes.

Schedule of SpiceJet's flights

Flight no From To Departure Arrival Days of Operations SG-8968 Delhi Jharsuguda 1:15 PM 3:10 PM Daily SG-8969 Jharsuguda Delhi 3:40 PM 5:35 PM Daily SG-3284 Jharsuguda Hyderabad 4:10 PM 6:00 PM Daily SG-3283 Hyderabad Jharsuguda 6:30 PM 8:20 PM Daily SG-3281 Kolkata Jharsuguda 2:25 PM 3:50 PM Daily SG-3282 Jharsuguda Kolkata 8:40 PM 10:00 PM Daily SpiceJet's new flights come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with new routes and discount offers time and again to attract passengers.

Last week, SpiceJet had also announced 12 new domestic flights. Rival carrier GoAir on Wednesday announced domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale.