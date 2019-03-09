GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 and Rs 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 16, 2019 - can be made till March 11, 2019, the carrier said on its website. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.
GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:
Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets for a journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru start at all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799, applicable on travel till March 14, 2019, according to the airline's website.
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|Jul 08 - Jul 31
|Rs 6,799
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|Mar 24 - Mar 31
|Rs 2,399
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Mar 08 - Mar 31
|Rs 2,199
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|Rs 1,199
|Bengaluru
|Ranchi
|Apr 01 - Apr 21
|Rs 3,399
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Mar 08 - Mar 14
|Rs 1,799
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|Rs 2,299
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|Apr 01 - Apr 28
|Rs 2,099
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|Rs 2,699
|Pune
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|Rs 2,599
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Aug 01 - Aug 31
|Rs 6,299
|Bengaluru
|Malé
|Aug 12 - Aug 31
|Rs 4,999
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|Jul 08 - Jul 31
|Rs 9,699
|Mumbai
|Malé
|Jul 08 - Aug 12
|Rs 7,299
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|Rs 8,099
|Delhi
|Male
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|Rs 8,699
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|3,099 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|4,099 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|4,399 Thai bahts
|Malé
|Bengaluru
|Sep 02 - Oct 06
|$89
|Malé
|Mumbai
|Sep 23 - Oct 13
|$119
|Malé
|Delhi
|Jul 29 - Sep 01
|$169
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Meanwhile, rival Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination. The airline will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,399.