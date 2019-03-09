NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees

Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 16, 2019 - can be made till March 11, 2019, GoAir said on its website.

Aviation | | Updated: March 09, 2019 15:14 IST
GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 and Rs 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 16, 2019 - can be made till March 11, 2019, the carrier said on its website. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets for a journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru start at all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799, applicable on travel till March 14, 2019, according to the airline's website.

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
MumbaiPort BlairJul 08 - Jul 31Rs 6,799
AhmedabadLucknowMar 24 - Mar 31Rs 2,399
BengaluruGoaMar 08 - Mar 31Rs 2,199
BengaluruNagpurApr 01 - Apr 14Rs 1,199
BengaluruRanchiApr 01 - Apr 21Rs 3,399
MumbaiBengaluruMar 08 - Mar 14Rs 1,799
MumbaiNagpurApr 01 - Apr 14Rs 2,299
NagpurBengaluruApr 01 - Apr 28Rs 2,099
NagpurPuneApr 01 - Apr 14Rs 2,699
PuneNagpurApr 01 - Apr 14Rs 2,599

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
BengaluruPhuketAug 01 - Aug 31Rs 6,299
BengaluruMaléAug 12 - Aug 31Rs 4,999
MumbaiPhuketJul 08 - Jul 31Rs 9,699
MumbaiMaléJul 08 - Aug 12Rs 7,299
DelhiPhuketJul 01 - Aug 05Rs 8,099
DelhiMaleJul 01 - Aug 05Rs 8,699
PhuketBengaluruJul 01 - Aug 053,099 Thai bahts
PhuketDelhiJul 01 - Aug 054,099 Thai bahts
PhuketMumbaiJul 01 - Aug 054,399 Thai bahts
MaléBengaluruSep 02 - Oct 06$89
MaléMumbaiSep 23 - Oct 13$119
MaléDelhiJul 29 - Sep 01$169

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination. The airline will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,399.

