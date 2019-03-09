GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees

GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 and Rs 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 16, 2019 - can be made till March 11, 2019, the carrier said on its website. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets for a journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru start at all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799, applicable on travel till March 14, 2019, according to the airline's website.

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Mumbai Port Blair Jul 08 - Jul 31 Rs 6,799 Ahmedabad Lucknow Mar 24 - Mar 31 Rs 2,399 Bengaluru Goa Mar 08 - Mar 31 Rs 2,199 Bengaluru Nagpur Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 1,199 Bengaluru Ranchi Apr 01 - Apr 21 Rs 3,399 Mumbai Bengaluru Mar 08 - Mar 14 Rs 1,799 Mumbai Nagpur Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 2,299 Nagpur Bengaluru Apr 01 - Apr 28 Rs 2,099 Nagpur Pune Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 2,699 Pune Nagpur Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 2,599 (As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Bengaluru Phuket Aug 01 - Aug 31 Rs 6,299 Bengaluru Malé Aug 12 - Aug 31 Rs 4,999 Mumbai Phuket Jul 08 - Jul 31 Rs 9,699 Mumbai Malé Jul 08 - Aug 12 Rs 7,299 Delhi Phuket Jul 01 - Aug 05 Rs 8,099 Delhi Male Jul 01 - Aug 05 Rs 8,699 Phuket Bengaluru Jul 01 - Aug 05 3,099 Thai bahts Phuket Delhi Jul 01 - Aug 05 4,099 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai Jul 01 - Aug 05 4,399 Thai bahts Malé Bengaluru Sep 02 - Oct 06 $89 Malé Mumbai Sep 23 - Oct 13 $119 Malé Delhi Jul 29 - Sep 01 $169

Meanwhile, rival Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination. The airline will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,399.