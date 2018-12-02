NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates For General, Senior Citizens

Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively.

December 02, 2018
PNB revised their FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from November 1.


Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular fixed income instruments. Investing in a fixed deposit is secure because the returns on FD are fixed across predetermined, specific periods of time. Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Private sector lender Axis Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from December 1, 2018. Last month, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) increased interest rates on fixed deposits. Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively. Public sector bank PNB revised their FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from November 1.

On deposits of Rs 1 crore for one year, SBI pays an FD interest rate of 6.70 per cent. Private sector peers HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank and Axis Bank pay 7.50 per cent, 7.95 per cent, 6.75 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, on the same amount and maturity.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank and Axis Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website-sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75
Punjab National Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD rates for less Than Rs 1 crore from November 1, 2018
PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.76.2
15 to 29 days5.76.2
30 to 45 days5.76.2
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
1 year6.757.25
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
Axis Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com:

TermInterest rates (with effect from December 1, 2018)
General publicSenior citizens
7 days to 14 days3.53.5
15 days to 29 days3.53.5
30 days to 45 days5.55.5
46 days to 60 days6.256.25
61 days < 3 months6.256.25
3 months < 4 months6.256.25
4 months < 5 months6.256.25
5 months < 6 months6.256.25
6 months < 7 months6.757
7 months < 8 months6.757
8 months < 9 months6.757
9 months < 10 months7.17.35
10 months < 11 months7.17.35
11 months < 1 year7.17.35
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.37.95
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.558.20
1 year 11 days < 13 months7.37.95
13 months < 14 months7.358
14 months < 15 months7.37.95
15 months < 16 months7.37.95
16 months < 17 months7.37.95
17 months < 18 months7.608.25
18 Months < 2 years7.307.95
2 years < 30 months7.508.15
30 months < 3 years7.508.00
3 years < 5 years7.257.75
5 years to 10 years77.5

