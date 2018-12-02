Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates For General, Senior Citizens

PNB revised their FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from November 1.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular fixed income instruments. Investing in a fixed deposit is secure because the returns on FD are fixed across predetermined, specific periods of time. Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Private sector lender Axis Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from December 1, 2018. Last month, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) increased interest rates on fixed deposits. Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively. Public sector bank PNB revised their FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from November 1.

On deposits of Rs 1 crore for one year, SBI pays an FD interest rate of 6.70 per cent. Private sector peers HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank and Axis Bank pay 7.50 per cent, 7.95 per cent, 6.75 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, on the same amount and maturity.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank and Axis Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website-sbi.co.in:



Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 Source: sbi.co.in

HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% Source: hdfc bank.com

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:



Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75 Source: icicibank.com

Punjab National Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD rates for less Than Rs 1 crore from November 1, 2018 Period General public (% p.a.) For Senior Citizen (% p.a.) 7 to 14 days 5.7 6.2 15 to 29 days 5.7 6.2 30 to 45 days 5.7 6.2 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 1 year 6.75 7.25 555 days 6.85 7.35 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.75 7.25 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.75 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 7.27

Axis Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com: