NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Lenders Pay

The annual returns on bank fixed deposits do not change according to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Your Money | | Updated: November 30, 2018 21:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Lenders Pay

Unlike stocks and bonds, bank fixed deposits guarantee a stable return on investments.


Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed-income instruments which assure of specific interest rates for a pre-determined period. The annual returns on bank fixed deposits do not change according to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. Thus, unlike stocks and bonds, bank fixed deposits guarantee a stable return on investments even in times of market volatilities. Bank fixed deposits are meant for investors whose risk-appetite is low and hence are looking for fixed returns. Some fixed deposits also offer the benefit of income tax deduction.

Bank fixed deposits which come with a premature withdrawal facility do not offer income tax deduction benefits. Fixed deposit accounts which do not offer a premature withdrawal facility offer this benefit but have a lock-in period.

Private sector lender Axis Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from December 1, 2018. The latest rates are applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits or fixed deposits (FDs). Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) revised its fixed deposit or FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from November 28. 

On deposits of Rs 1 crore for one year, SBI pays an FD interest rate of 6.70 per cent. Private sector peers HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank pay 7.50 per cent, 7.95 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, on the same amount and maturity.

ICICI Bank last revised its FD interest rates with effect from November 15, HDFC Bank from November 6.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

Axis Bank fixed deposit rates 2018

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com:

TermInterest rates (with effect from December 1, 2018)
General publicSenior citizens
7 days to 14 days3.53.5
15 days to 29 days3.53.5
30 days to 45 days5.55.5
46 days to 60 days6.256.25
61 days < 3 months6.256.25
3 months < 4 months6.256.25
4 months < 5 months6.256.25
5 months < 6 months6.256.25
6 months < 7 months6.757
7 months < 8 months6.757
8 months < 9 months6.757
9 months < 10 months7.17.35
10 months < 11 months7.17.35
11 months < 1 year7.17.35
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.37.95
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.558.20
1 year 11 days < 13 months7.37.95
13 months < 14 months7.358
14 months < 15 months7.37.95
15 months < 16 months7.37.95
16 months < 17 months7.37.95
17 months < 18 months7.608.25
18 Months < 2 years7.307.95
2 years < 30 months7.508.15
30 months < 3 years7.508.00
3 years < 5 years7.257.75
5 years to 10 years77.5

 

SBI fixed deposit rates 2018

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website-sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
Source: sbi.co.in

 

HDFC fixed deposit rates 2018

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
Source: hdfc bank.com

 

ICICI Bank fixed deposit rates 2018

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75
Source: icicibank.com

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bank fixed deposits (FD)Bank fixed deposits (FDs)State Bank of India (SBI)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusKisan MarchAIIMS MBBS2.0G20GDPROG PhoneJio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top