HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates With Effect From Today

FD interest rates of HDFC Bank have been hiked between 0.05%-0.50% across various tenures.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali. The lender raised FD interest rates across select maturities, according to its website, hdfcbank.com. FD interest rates of HDFC Bank have been hiked between 0.05 per cent-0.50 per cent across various tenures for regular and senior citizens on deposits below Rs 1 crore and between Rs 1 crore and less than Rs 5 crore. FD interest rates for both regular and senior citizens have been raised.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank:

The following Domestic /NRO /NREFD interest rates are with effect from November 6, 2018:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 mnths 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

Period >=1 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 4.25% 4.75% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 6.25% 6.75% 46 - 60 days 6.50% 7.00% 61 - 90 days 6.50% 7.00% 91 days - 6 months 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 6 mnths 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 7.10% 7.60% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.35% 7.85% 9 mnths 4 days 7.35% 7.85% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.35% 7.85% 9 months 16 days 7.35% 7.85% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.35% 7.85% 1 Year 7.50% 8.00% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.50% 8.00% 1 year 4 days 7.50% 8.00% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.50% 8.00% 1 Year 16 days 7.50% 8.00% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.50% 8.00% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.50% 8.00% 2 Years 16 days 7.50% 8.00% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.50% 8.00% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.35% 7.85% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 7.00% 7.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

HDFC Bank had last revised its FD interest rates with effect from October 6, 2018.

For the quarter that ended September 2018, HDFC Bank reported 20.57 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,005 crore from Rs 4,151 crore last year.