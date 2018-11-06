NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates With Effect From Today

Private sector lender HDFC Bank raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali.

Your Money | | Updated: November 06, 2018 12:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates With Effect From Today

FD interest rates of HDFC Bank have been hiked between 0.05%-0.50% across various tenures.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali. The lender raised FD interest rates across select maturities, according to its website, hdfcbank.com. FD interest rates of HDFC Bank have been hiked between 0.05 per cent-0.50 per cent across various tenures for regular and senior citizens on deposits below Rs 1 crore and between Rs 1 crore and less than Rs 5 crore. FD interest rates for both regular and senior citizens have been raised.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank:

(Also Read: Have A Savings Account? Find Out How Much Balance You Need To Avoid Penalty Charges)

The following Domestic /NRO /NREFD interest rates are with effect from November 6, 2018:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

(Also Read: Minimum Balance Rules Of Key Lenders Explained Here)

 

Period>=1 Crore to < 5 Crores
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days4.25%4.75%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days6.25%6.75%
46 - 60 days6.50%7.00%
61 - 90 days6.50%7.00%
91 days - 6 months6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
6 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.35%7.85%
9 mnths 4 days7.35%7.85%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.35%7.85%
9 months 16 days7.35%7.85%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.35%7.85%
1 Year7.50%8.00%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.50%8.00%
1 year 4 days7.50%8.00%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.50%8.00%
1 Year 16 days7.50%8.00%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.50%8.00%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.50%8.00%
2 Years 16 days7.50%8.00%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.50%8.00%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.35%7.85%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years7.00%7.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years7.00%7.50%

 

HDFC Bank had last revised its FD interest rates with effect from October 6, 2018.

For the quarter that ended September 2018, HDFC Bank reported 20.57 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,005 crore from Rs 4,151 crore last year.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HDFC BankFD interest ratesfixed deposit interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownRanveer Singh US Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top