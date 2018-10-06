Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of HDFC Bank Effective From Today

HDFC Bank released its latest fixed deposit or FD interest rates which are effective from Saturday.

Private sector major HDFC Bank released its latest fixed deposit or FD interest rates which are effective from Saturday. The new FD interest rates are applicable for deposits below Rs 1 crore as well as for those below Rs 5 crore, according to the bank's website hdfcbank.com. HDFC Bank released the new FD interest rates for both general and senior citizens. However, as compared to the previous FD interest rates, which were effective from August 6, there has been no change in HDFC Bank's latest FD interest rates.

Given below are the latest FD interest rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Period >=1 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 4.25% 4.75% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 6.25% 6.75% 46 - 60 days 6.50% 7.00% 61 - 90 days 6.50% 7.00% 91 days - 6 months 6.55% 7.05% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 6 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 mnths 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 months 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 7.45% 7.95% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.45% 7.95% 1 year 4 days 7.45% 7.95% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.45% 7.95% 1 Year 16 days 7.45% 7.95% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.45% 7.95% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.25% 7.75% 2 Years 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.25% 7.75% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 7.00% 7.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

The latest FD interest rates of HDFC Bank were released a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept key lending rates on hold in its fourth bi-monthly policy review meeting.

State-run lender State Bank of India (SBI) last revised its FD interest rates with effect from July 30 while private sector peer ICICI Bank hiked its FD interest rates from August 14.