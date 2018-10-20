HDFC Bank Posts Record Profit Of Rs 5,005 Crore In September Quarter

Fifteen analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of Rs 5,030 crore.

Bengaluru/New Delhi: HDFC Bank Ltd has reported record profit for the three months ending September 30 broadly in line with expectations, helped by higher interest and fee income. Net profit rose to Rs 5,005 crore ($682.16 million) for the quarter ended Sept 30, from Rs 4,151 crore a year ago, India's biggest lender by market capitalisation said in a statement. Fifteen analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of Rs 5,030 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Asset quality was largely stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 1.33 per cent at the end of September, unchanged from the previous quarter and from 1.26 per cent in the same period last year.