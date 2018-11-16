NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Bank FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens Compared

FD investment up to Rs 1 crore fetches a return of 4-8 per cent to senior citizens in top banks today.

Your Money | | Updated: November 16, 2018 20:00 IST
FD interest rate for senior citizen: Top banks pay up to 0.5% higher returns to senior citizens

Major commercial banks in the country today pay a 0.5 per cent higher return to senior citizens compared to the general public on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore. Currently, public sector banking majors, such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda, pay interest to the tune of 5-7.35 per cent to senior citizens on term deposits - or fixed deposits - of up to Rs 1 crore. Investment in FD in the same category by senior citizens fetches a return of 4-8 per cent in their private sector peers.

Here are interest rates paid by six major banks - SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, PNB and Bank of Baroda - to senior citizens on fixed deposit of up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (with effect from July 30, 2018)

TermInterest rate 
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.40%6.90%
1 year to less than 2 year6.70%7.20%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.80%7.30%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank (with effect from November 15, 2018)

TermInterest rate 
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days6%6.5%
61 days to 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days to 120 days6.25%6.75%
121 days to 184 days6.25%6.75%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.9%7.4%
390 days to 2 years7.1%7.6%
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.5%8%
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7%7.5%
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.25%7.75%
(Source: icicibank.com)

HDFC Bank (with effect from November 6, 2018)

TermInterest rate 
General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

Axis Bank (with effect from November 14, 2018)

TermInterest rate
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days3.50%3.50%
15 days to 29 days3.50%3.50%
30 days to 45 days5.50%5.50%
46 days to 60 days6.25%6.25%
61 days < 3 months6.25%6.25%
3 months < 4 months6.25%6.25%
4 months < 5 months6.25%6.25%
5 months < 6 months6.25%6.25%
6 months < 7 months6.75%7.00%
7 months < 8 months6.75%7.00%
8 months < 9 months6.75%7.00%
9 months < 10 months7.10%7.35%
10 months < 11 months7.10%7.35%
11 months < 1 year7.10%7.35%
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.30%7.95%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.30%7.95%
1 year 11 days < 13 months7.30%7.95%
13 months < 14 months7.35%8.00%
14 months < 15 months7.30%7.95%
15 months < 16 months7.30%7.95%
16 months < 17 months7.30%7.95%
17 months < 18 months7.30%7.95%
18 Months < 2 years7.30%7.95%
2 years < 30 months7.25%7.90%
30 months < 3 years7.25%7.75%
3 years < 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years to 10 years7%7.50%
(Source: axisbank.com)

Punjab National Bank (with effect from November 1, 2018)

TermInterest rate   
General publicSenior citizen  
7 to 14 days5.70%6.20%  
15 to 29days5.70%6.20%  
30 to 45 days5.70%6.20%  
46 to 90 days6.35%6.85%  
91 to 179 days6.35%6.85%  
180 days to 270 Days6.35%6.85%  
271 days to less than 1 year6.35%6.85%  
1 year6.75%7.25%  
555 days (effective for a period of 01.11.2018 to 31.03.2019)6.85%7.35%  
above 1 year & upto 3 years6.75%7.25%  
above 3 year & upto 5 years6.25%6.75%  
above 5 years & upto 10 years6.25%6.75%  
(Source: pnbindia.in)

Bank of Baroda (with effect from July 30, 2018)

TermInterest rate
7 days to 14 days4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.75%
46 days to 90 days5%
91 days to 180 days5.75%
181 days to 270 days6.50%
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.50%
1 year6.70%
Above 1 year to 400 days6.85%
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.80%
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.70%
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.70%
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.70%
(Source: bankofbaroda.com)

"Branches may continue to pay an additional interest of 0.50 per cent on domestic term deposits of less than Rs. 1.00 crore from senior citizens for all tenors in terms of extant guidelines," state-run Bank of Baroda mentioned on its website.

