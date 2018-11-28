SBI Hikes Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates With Effect From Today

The rate of rise in SBI FD interest rates is between 0.05-0.10 per cent or 5-10 basis points.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on select maturities with effect from today, the lender said on its website, sbi.co.in. The rate of rise in SBI FD interest rates is between 0.05-0.10 per cent or 5-10 basis points. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01 per cent. SBI has hiked its fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore.

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

SBI FD interest rates for general public:

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 6.8 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 6.8 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 6.8 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 6.85

SBI FD interest rates for senior citizens

Tenors Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 7.2 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 7.25 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 7.3 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 7.35 7.35

The interest rate payable to SBI staff and SBI pensioners is 1 per cent above the applicable rate, the lender said. The rate applicable to all senior citizens and SBI pensioners of age 60 years and above will be 0.50 per cent above the rate payable for all tenors to resident Indian senior citizens i.e. SBI resident Indian senior citizen pensioners will get both the benefits of staff (1 per cent) and resident Indian senior citizens (0.50 per cent).