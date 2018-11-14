NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates On Select Maturities

ICICI Bank FD interest rates: Wednesday's revision will raise interest rates applicable to term deposits of up to Rs 1 crore by 0.25 per cent.

Corporates | | Updated: November 14, 2018 16:34 IST
ICICI Bank said the new FD interest rates will take effect from November 15, 2018

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced higher interest rates for fixed deposits (FD) of up to Rs 1 crore on select maturities. The new interest rates, applicable to retail term deposits, will take effect from November 15, 2018, the private sector banking major said in a statement. After this revision, the bank will pay interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent on fixed deposits of above two years up to three years, ICICI Bank further said. Wednesday's increase will raise interest rates applicable to domestic, NRO (non-resident ordinary) and NRE (non-resident external) term deposits of up to Rs 1 crore by 25 basis points, or 0.25 per cent. 

"With the prevailing volatility in financial market, we see renewed interest by customers to invest in fixed deposits which offer a combination of attractive interest rates, liquidity and assured returns. The 2-3 years tenor offers customers an opportunity to invest at a higher interest rate of 7.50 per cent p.a. (8.00 per cent p.a. for senior citizens)," said Pranav Mishra, senior general manager and head-retail liabilities group, ICICI Bank.

Maturity PeriodInterest rates (per annum)
Term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore
New rates (with effect from  November 15)Increase in basis points (bps)
7 days to 14 days4.00%-
15 days to 29 days4.25%-
30 days to 45 days5.50%-
46 days to 60 days6.00%25 bps
61 days to 90 days6.25%25 bps
91 days to 120 days6.25%25 bps
121 days to 184 days6.25%25 bps
185 days to 289 days6.50%-
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%-
1 year to 389 days6.90%15 bps
390 days upto  2 years7.10%10 bps
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.50%25 bps
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%-
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7.00%-
5 years (80C FD)7.25%-

At present, ICICI Bank offers term deposits - also known as fixed deposits - with various maturities, ranging from seven days to 10 years. The bank offers a 50 basis points higher interest rate to senior citizens across term deposits of all maturities, as compared to the general public.

