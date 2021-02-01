Budget 2021: Rs 35,000 Crore Announced For Vaccines

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two emergency use drugs (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced Rs 35,000 crore for the development and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in the Union Budget for the coming year.

Ms Sitharaman also said that two more coronavirus vaccines would be launched.

Last month the government approved two vaccines for emergency use in the country - Covishield (developed by pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute) and Covaxin (developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech).

Last week Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said he was hoping to launch Covovax - developed in partnership with American vaccine developer Novavax - by June.

The efficacy of the Novavax vaccine was calculated at 95.6 per cent against the original coronavirus strain, and 85.6 per cent against the UK variant

The Serum Institute has already applied for permission for local trials in the country.

Mr Poonawalla has said his company can manufacture "upwards of 40-50 million doses per month" of the Novavax vaccine from around April.

Earlier this month Bharat Biotech applied for permission to conduct Phase I trials of a second vaccine - which is administered via the nostrils. This vaccine candidate is significant because it is a single-dose drug; both Covaxin and Covishield require two intramuscular injections each.

The DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) has yet to review the application.

Phase I trials are the first of three sets of clinical studies that are mandatory for any vaccine to be recognised as safe and efficient.

India began its vaccination drive on January 16 and became the fastest country to vaccinate three million people, the government said in a series of tweets on Friday.

On Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat", highlighted that fact and said that just as India's war against coronavirus had set an example for the world, the country's vaccination programme, too, was becoming an example.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the 15th day of the countrywide COVID-19 inoculation programme, according to Union Health Ministry data.

As on Monday morning there are fewer than 1.7 lakh active coronavirus cases in the country.