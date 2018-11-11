Postpaid Plans Of Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio Under Rs. 500 Compared Here

Airtel, Vodafone are offering additional benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix.

After offering a host of prepaid recharge plans, telecom companies are now offering postpaid plans at attractive rates with more benefits to attract customers. Telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India are offering additional benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix along with regular benefits of unlimited calling and data. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016, which compelled Vodafone and Idea to join hands.

Here are the postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Reliance Jio under Rs 500:

Airtel postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for 3 months, Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Vodafone postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Customers also get free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs. 399 every month.

Vodafone's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Customers also get free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs. 399 every month. Benefit of red mobile shield is also bundled with this pack.

Reliance Jio's postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.

