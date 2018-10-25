Bharti Airtel Posts 65% Fall In Net Profit To Rs 119 Crore In Q2

Shares in Bharti Airtel closed 6.3 per cent lower ahead of the earnings announcement

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 118.8 crore in the July-September quarter. That marked a 65.4 per cent decrease compared with Rs 343 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue stood at Rs 20,422.5 crore, as against Rs 21,776.9 crore in the year-ago period, marking a fall of 6.2 per cent.

“Led by our focus on quality customers through simplified pricing and content partnerships, ARPU decline has moderated in this quarter. We remain focused on driving quality base growth with value adding propositions for our customers," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel.

The earnings report came a day after the company announced that six global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International, had agreed to invest $1.25 billion in Airtel Africa through a primary equity issuance.

The investment would be used to reduce Airtel Africa's existing debt of approximately $5 billion and for growth of its African operations, the company had said on Wednesday.

Net revenue from its Africa business grew 13.2 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ended September 30, the company said.

Shares in Bharti Airtel closed 6.3 per cent lower at Rs 296 apiece on the NSE, ahead of release of the quarterly report card. The shares underperformed a market that shed 1 per cent amid a global selloff.