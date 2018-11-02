Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka: Company Announces Discount, Cashback Offers In Limited-Period Scheme

In partnership with various mobile wallets, Reliance Jio is offering a cashback of up to Rs 300.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is going all out to attract customers in the run-up to Diwali. Reliance Jio is offering special plans for Diwali and 100 per cent cashback coupons, according to the company. In partnership with various digital wallets, Reliance Jio is offering a cashback of up to Rs 300 on recharge, according to its website, jio.com. As part of its "JioPhone Diwali Dhamaka" scheme, Reliance Jio is offering a JioPhone device along with unlimited voice and data for six months for Rs 1,095, according to the company's website. (Also Read: Reliance Jio Announces Rs. 5,400 Cashback On OnePlus 6T Smartphone)

Here are 10 things to know about Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer:

1. The Jio Diwali Dhamaka scheme offers a range of benefits on prepaid recharge plans, JioPhone, JioPhone 2, JioFi, instant cashbacks on purchase of phones, cashback in the form of coupons, and cashbacks on mobile wallets.

2. Under the annual Rs 1,699 plan, Jio offers a special one-year plan with unlimited data and free voice calls.

3. Jio is offering a 100 per cent cashback in the form of Reliance Digital coupons. This cashback can be availed by new and existing customers on select prepaid recharge plans of Rs 149 and above.

4. Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on purchase of any 4G phone, the company said on its website. The offer is applicable on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299 for new and existing customers.

5.. Jio is offering a cashback of up to Rs 300 on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 398 and above on mobile wallets Paytm, PhonePe, AmazonPay and Mobikwik. This offer is applicable till November 15.

6. Under JioPhone Diwali Dhamaka offer, customers can get a JioPhone and unlimited data and voice calls for six months. This offer is applicable under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Exchange offer.

7. JioPhone 2 can be purchased for Rs 2,999 under a festive sale that begins from 12 pm on November 5 and will continue till November 12. If you purchase JioPhone 2 from Paytm, you will also get a cashback of Rs 200, said Jio.

8. If your purchase a laptop from Reliance Digital, you will get data benefits worth Rs 3,000, according to jio.com. Customers get Jio Prime complimentary membership, 2 GB data per day for 168 days, and 10 vouchers of 6 GB. All of this is free with laptops priced above Rs 35,000. However, customers buying laptops below Rs 35,000 have to pay Rs 999.

9. If you purchase an LG smart TV, Jio offers you a JioFi and data benefits worth Rs 2,000. Benefits include free voice calls, unlimited data up to 156 GB, and JioPrime complimentary membership.

10. Reliance Jio offers prepaid recharge plans ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999.