Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Plans With 1.4GB/1.5GB Per Day Data Compared

Currently, Jio and Bharti Airtel have a slew of prepaid recharge plans.

Amid high competition, telecom companies have time and again announced new offers and packs in order to increase their customer base. Competition in the telecom industry has picked up since the launch of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016. Currently, Jio and Bharti Airtel have a slew of prepaid recharge plans with varied data packs and validity periods. These plans are bundled with unlimited calling and free SMSes for their respective validity periods, among other benefits. For example, Reliance Jio's recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 399 offer 1.5 GBs of per day, among other benefits, for a validity period ranging from 28 days to 84 days. Similarly, Bharti Airtel offers 1.4 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 28-70 days in recharge plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 399.

Here's a comparison of some of the recharge packs provided by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel that offer up to 1.5 GBs of data per day:

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149

In a prepaid plan priced at Rs 149, Jio offers 42 GBs of high-speed 4G data per day, among other benefits, for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GBs, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com.

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349

Reliance Jio, in a prepaid plan priced at Rs 349, offers 105 GBs of high-speed 4G data per day for a validity period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GBs.

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 399 comes with 126 GBs of high-speed 4G data per day for a validity period of 84 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GBs.

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449

In a prepaid plan priced at Rs 449, Jio offers 136 GBs of high-speed 4G data per day for a validity period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GBs.

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 1,699

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,699 comes with 547.5 GBs of high-speed 4G data per day for a period of 365 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GBs.

Subscribers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, along with 100 free SMSes in the five prepaid packs, according to the Reliance Jio website.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199

In a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199, Bharti Airtel offers 39.2 GBs of data, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GB per day data, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

Airtel, in a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399, offers 98 GBs of data for a validity period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GBs.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

Airtel' prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 comes with 114.8 GBs of data for a validity period of 82 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GBs per day data.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509

In a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509, Airtel offers 126 GBs of data for a validity period of 90 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GBs.

Subscribers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, along with 100 free SMSes for the respective validity periods in all of the four Airtel recharge plans, according to the Airtel website.