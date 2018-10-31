Need 2-3 GB/Day Data With Free Calls In Prepaid Recharge? Here Are Your Options

The country's telecom industry has been battered by a price war

Major telecom companies in the country today offer several prepaid plans with multiple GBs or gigabytes of data per day. From Bharti Airtel to Reliance Jio, telecom operators today offer recharge packs priced in the range of Rs 198-569 to provide to their prepaid subscribers 2-3 GBs of data per day, among other benefits such as free voice calls, for a validity period of 28-91 days. The telecom companies from time to time announce changes and additions to their prepaid portfolios amid high competition in the sector.

Here are some of the prepaid recharge packs available by telecom majors today that offer subscribers 2-3 GBs of data per day:

Airtel Rs 499 recharge

In a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49, Bharti Airtel offers 2 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 82 days, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in.

Airtel Rs 249 recharge

Bharti Airtel provides 2 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days in a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 249.

In both Airtel recharge plans, priced at Rs 249 and Rs 499, subscribers get free unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming) along with 100 SMSes for the respective validity periods, according to the telecom company's website.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 recharge

Reliance Jio provides 3 GBs of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge plan priced at Rs 299, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 recharge

In a recharge plan priced at Rs 198, Reliance Jio offers subscribers 2 GBs of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 398 recharge

Reliance Jio provides 2 GBs of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 70 days in a recharge plan priced at Rs 398.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 recharge

In a recharge pack priced at Rs 448, Reliance Jio offers subscribers 2 GBs of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 498 recharge

Reliance Jio offers 2 GBs of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 91 days in a recharge plan priced at Rs 498.

Subscribers also get free unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity periods in the five Reliance Jio prepaid plans priced from Rs 198 to Rs 498, according to the Jio website.

The country's telecom industry has been battered by a price war, sparked by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Amabani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm, which provides telecom services under brand Jio. Meanwhile, Idea Cellular and Vodafone have merged their India operations to create the country's largest telecom operator.

Vodafone India Rs 569 recharge

Vodafone India provides its prepaid subscribers 3 GBs of 4G/3G speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days in a recharge plan priced at Rs 569, according to the telecom company's website - vodafone.in.

Vodafone India Rs 349 recharge

In a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 349, Vodafone India provides 3 GBs of 4G/3G speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone India Rs 255 recharge

Vodafone India offers its prepaid subscribers 2 GBs of 4G/3G speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge plan priced at Rs 255.

In all three Vodafone India recharge plans, the company's prepaid subscribers get free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity periods, according to the telecom service provider's portal.

Idea Cellular Rs 357 recharge

In a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 357, Idea Cellular offers 2 GBs of 3G/2G speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days, according to the telecom company's website - ideacellular.com.

Idea Cellular Rs 499 recharge

Idea Cellular offers its prepaid subscribers 2 GBs 3G/2G speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 82 days, according to the Idea website.

Both the Idea prepaid packs, priced at Rs 357 and Rs 499, come with free unlimited voice calls (local and national) and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity periods.