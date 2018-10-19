Jio Offers 547.5 GB High Speed Data At Rs 1,699, Announces Cashback: 5 Things To Know

The "Jio Diwali 100% cashback offer" is applicable to both new and existing customers, according to Jio

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, has introduced a new annual plan priced at Rs 1,699 and announced a cashback on prepaid recharges of Rs 149 and above. The addition of the Rs 1,699 plan and announcement of the 100 per cent cashback offer by Reliance Jio come days ahead of Diwali 2018. With the addition of the Rs 1,699 plan, Reliance Jio currently provides five recharge plans that come with a high speed data benefit of 1.5 GBs per day, among other features, for a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com.

Here are five things to know about Reliance Jio's Diwali cashback offer and the new Rs 1,699 plan:

1. Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 plan

Under the plan priced at Rs 1,699, Reliance Jio will provide unlimited data and voice calls, among other benefits, for a validity period of 365 days.

Subscribers will get high speed data of 547.5 GBs with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs over the entire validity period, according to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 annual plan features Value Rs.1699 Benefits 1.5GB/day thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps Voice Unlimited SMS 100/day Validity 365 days Jio Apps Complimentary Subscription (Source: Reliance Jio)

Other benefits include 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile apps such as JioTV, JioCinema and JioMusic.

2. Reliance Jio Diwali 100% cashback on recharge of Rs 149 and above

Under its "Jio Diwali 100% Cashback Offer", subscribers will get a 100 per cent cashback on prepaid recharges priced at Rs 149 and above. Customers recharging for Rs.149 or above will get the cashback in form of coupons, redeemable at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores, according to Jio.

Jio Diwali Dhamaka cashback Recharge value Coupons Number of coupons Coupon expiry 149 149 1 31-12-2018 198 200 1 31-12-2018 299 299 1 31-12-2018 349 349 1 31-12-2018 398 399 1 31-12-2018 399 399 1 31-12-2018 448 449 1 31-12-2018 449 449 1 31-12-2018 498 500 1 31-12-2018 509 509 1 31-12-2018 799 500+299 2 31-12-2018 999 500*2 2 31-12-2018 1699 (500*3)+200 4 31-12-2018 1999 500*4 4 31-12-2018 4999 500*10 10 31-12-2018 9999 500*20 20 31-12-2018 (Source: Reliance Jio)

The "Diwali 100 per cent cashback offer" is applicable to both new and existing customers, according to the Jio website.

3. How to access cashback coupons

The offer is applicable for new and existing users, and the coupons will be available in the "MyCoupons" section of mobile app MyJio.

4. How to redeem cashback coupons

The coupons can be redeemed against purchases made at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores against a minimum invoice value of Rs 5,000, according to Reliance Jio. The offer is valid for prepaid recharges, according to the Jio website. The cashback coupon will not be applicable to purchase of select items, such as gift vouchers, gift cards, Samsung tablets and phones, and Xiaomi phones, according to the Jio website.

5. Important dates

The cashback offer is valid till November 30, 2018, and the coupons received under the scheme must be redeemed by December 31, 2018, according to the telecom company. That means customers purchasing the eligible prepaid recharge packs - Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 - by November 30 will get the respective cashback. This cashback value will be redeemable at MyJio or Reliance Digital stores till December 31.