Bank Holiday: Banks Closed Today In Many States For Maharashtra Day, Labour Day

Meanwhile, the stock markets also were closed on Tuesday for Maharashtra Day. The interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, which was shut the previous day, was however open on Tuesday.
Here are five things to know about the four-day bank holiday in some states:
1. Banks will take steps to keep ATMs replenished, a banker said. But internet banking and mobile banking will remain operational, he added.
2. However, not all banks in all the states were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Banking holidays are decided according to the Negotiable Instruments Act.
3. On Labour Day, May 1, banks in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa, and West Bengal will be closed, according to the bank.
4. On Buddha Purnima (April 30) banks in Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were shut, according to Dhanlaxmi Bank's website - dhanbank.com.
5. Earlier this month, severe cash crunch was reported in some parts of the country. ATMs in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana went dry. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) then asked banks with surplus cash to help other banks facing shortage of funds.