Rupee Vs Dollar: Forex Markets Closed For Buddha Purnima Holiday

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies recently, causing weakness in the rupee

The interbank foreign exchange market is closed on Monday for the Buddha Purnima holiday. The rupee had recovered by nine paise to close at 66.66 against the US dollar last Friday. However, for the week, it shed a cumulative 54 paise against the US currency. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies recently, leading to weakness in the rupee against the American currency. Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers due to month-end demand and sustained foreign capital outflows.