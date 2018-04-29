NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Airtel's Most Favourite Recharges: Prepaid Plans Priced at Rs 50, Rs 249, Rs 349

Airtel's Rs 50 plan is a talktime unlimited plan while Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans offer data, calling as well as SMS benefits.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 29, 2018 11:03 IST
Bharti Airtel is currently offering a bunch of prepaid recharge plans with different data and calling benefits. Among these, there are a few of the prepaid plans offered by the operator that are called as 'most favourite recharges', as mentioned on Airtel's official website- airtel.in. These prepaid recharge plans are priced at Rs 50, Rs 249 and Rs 349 and offers varied benefits. Airtel's Rs 50 plan is a talktime unlimited plan while Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans offer data, calling as well as SMS benefits for a definite period of time, said Airtel. 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 50

Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs 50 offers a talktime of Rs 39.37. This pack is an unlimited plan.

 
airtel prepaid recharge plan

(Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.)


Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 offers a total of 56 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 349

Comments
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

 

